Loaded with mid to late first round picks and with two crucial pieces (Kyrie Irving and Al Horford) set to depart in free agency, the Celtics would ideally like to bring in another impact player. With young talents like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown already in place, the Celtics decided not to gamble and move up in the draft, instead, picking Romeo Langford at 14 before dealing off the 20th pick (which became Mattise Thybulle) for the Sixers’ 24th and 33rd picks.

The Celtics would hold onto their own pick at 22 and grabbed Tennessee forward Grant Williams with one of the first surprises of the draft. While not a bad pick by any means, Williams was projected by most accounts to be going off the board sometime in the second round.

Celtics NBA Draft Trade: Boston Moves Back In Deal With Sixers

The move makes sense for the Celtics who have draft capital to play with and clearly don’t feel a pressing need to reach for anyone off the board. By accumulating more draft capital, it seems that the Celtics are interested in making some more moves as the draft goes on.

Celtics NBA Draft Trade: Boston Trades Back AGAIN

Using their newly acquired 24th pick, the Celtics decided to trade back yet again and moved the pick to the Suns, who used the pick to grab Ty Jerome.

Stay tuned for any other moves the Celtics make as draft night goes on as they aren’t out of draft capital just yet.