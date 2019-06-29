There’s been a looming concern that the Boston Celtics could lose both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford to 2019 NBA free agency. Apparently, the team decided to prepare for that potential outcome by adding a new member to their backcourt in Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker.

While a deal can’t verbally be agreed to until Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Walker is expected to sign a four-year, $141 million contract with the Celtics.

Kemba Walker plans to commit to a four-year, $141M maximum contract with the Boston Celtics after free agency opens on Sunday, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

With this expected deal on the horizon, the Celtics can shift their focus to free agency and make a continued push to add another top player. The team has been linked to a possible Clint Capela trade, along with a number of free agents.

We’re going to take a look at the Celtics roster along with their starting lineup with Walker set to be in the mix.

Celtics Roster & Starting Lineup With Kemba Walker

*Notates expected starter

C: Robert Williams*, Guerschon Yabusele

PF: Semi Ojeleye*, Grant Williams

SF: Jayson Tatum*, Gordon Hayward,

SG: Jaylen Brown*, Romeo Langford, Ty Jerome

PG: Kemba Walker* Marcus Smart, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters

The above roster is without Irving, Horford, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis, among other players set to be free agents.

Assuming the signing of Walker does indeed pan out, Boston will have a loaded backcourt with young talent. They added Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Ty Jerome and Tremont Waters through the draft.

One big question is who the Celtics will target in free agency to help bolster the frontcourt even more. Semi Ojeleye may be ready to see an extended role, but it’s unlikely he’ll jump into the starting lineup, making it more likely that they make a push to sign another forward over the next week or so.

Beyond that, the Celtics need a center, which makes sense on the potential Capela trade.

Celtics’ Potential Free Agent Targets

Beyond Walker and his expected massive deal, there are a number of other names who stand out as options. Specifically at a number of other key positions of need. The Celtics will need to target a center and power forward in order to cover their potential offseason losses, so that will be a focus.

If the Celtics want to bolster their frontcourt a bit as well, they could target a player like Thaddeus Young or even someone like Al-Farouq Aminu. The team could also look at a player who’d add some depth at power forward such as Ed Davis or Kenneth Faried, both of which could impress while given extended minutes potentially.

