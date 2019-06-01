Champions League Final TV: What Channel & Time Is Liverpool vs. Tottenham on Today in USA?

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham starts at 3 p.m. Eastern today and will be on TV on TNT in the USA. The pre-match coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. The Champions League match is on TNT which is channel 245 for DirecTV and 138 on Dish Network.

TNT has integrated Bleacher Report into their Champions League coverage. According to Fox Sports, NBA players Trae Young and Luka Doncic will be involved in TNT’s coverage including operating Bleacher Report’s Instagram Live feed during the final match. Steve Nash and Kate Abdo will be part of TNT’s coverage leading up to the match.

As for the match itself, the Liverpool and Tottenham matchup marks the first time since 2008 we have seen a Champions League final featuring two EPL teams, per Metro. Thanks to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, Liverpool heads into the match as a sizable favorite to win the trophy.

Liverpool Is Favored to Win the Champions League Title Over Tottenham

According to OddsShark, Liverpool has -200 odds to take home the title while Tottenham is the underdog at +165. Tottenham’s Harry Kane will have something to say about the match as the striker is expected to be healthy enough to play in today’s game. Earlier this week, Kane noted that he expects to play and admitted that it has been hard to watch the Champions League matches as a fan without being able to control the game.

“It’s so hard watching as a fan because you’ve got no control,” Kane told News 18. “The first, the Man City game, I was watching at home with one of my friends and my dad and the emotions of that game were just crazy. We were so up and down. When Raheem (Sterling) scored, one of my mates just left the room. Then all of a sudden we were crawling back. It was just crazy. Of course for the Ajax game I was there in the stands surrounded by Ajax fans. I was in the directors’ bit. The first half was good for them.”

Mo Salah Is Looking for Redemption After an Early Exit in the 2018 Champions League Final

Salah is hoping for a bit of redemption after exiting last year’s final just after it started. Salah was injured after a collision with Sergio Ramos and missed almost the entirety of the match.

“I am so happy that I have the chance to play another final,” Salah explained to The Telegraph. “I hope I can play the full game this time. I am very excited for that. I hope we can right what happened last season, get a good result, and win the competition. Of course, this is our second final in a row. We lost the first, but everything feels better this time around and we have more experience. We are all looking forward and we had a good preparation period in Spain. We are feeling very motivated as players and coaching staff. I hope we can win it this time.”