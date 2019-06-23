Derrick Rose Chicago Bulls Return ‘Possible’ Says Radio Host

Derrick Rose is the youngest player to win the NBA’s MVP award back in 2011.

Rose, 30, has shown flashes of athleticism over the last couple of seasons in stints with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and especially later with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rose suffered multiple ACL and MCL injuries that changed the trajectory of his career.

An NBA free agent this offeason, here’s the million dollar question: Could Derrick Rose re-join the Chicago Bulls?

Derrick Rose Bulls return? – “It’s possible he ends up back here in Chicago,” @670TheScore’s @LaurenceWHolmes tells #ScoopBRadio – https://t.co/NjWHiu9OpX “People turned on him. You feel invested because you’ve watched him since his freshman year at Simeon.” pic.twitter.com/rs6nDRsdgl — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 18, 2019

“It’s possible he ends up back here in Chicago,” 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast back in April.

“People turned on him. You feel invested because you’ve watched him since his freshman year at Simeon.”

Check out a transcript from our recent conversation via Scoop B Radio below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Scoop B Radio on the line with the one and only Lawrence Holmes. Talking about rare topics and kudos to you, you’re actually doing commentary on the Derrick Rose Documentary. Million dollar question, Do you see Derrick Rose in a Chicago Bulls uniform ever again?

Laurence Holmes: You know when he left here, I thought that Derrick [Rose] would never be embraced by Chicago again. I’m actually been very encouraged by one how fans reacted to when he came back after scoring fifty in Minneapolis. I actually think there’s a decent chance that he comes back to Chicago next year. The bulls are in need of a point guard play. I think that Derrick is in the point of his career now where he doesn’t need the limelight. Like let’s say that there’s a combination here. The Bulls find themselves in position to draft Ja Morant, you have Ja Morant and Derrick Rose kind of helping him through the first couple of years of development as a point guard in the NBA. I think that Chicago right now is more likely to get Derrick Rose back then they were five years ago. That to me is pretty incredible for a turn of events there were people here in Chicago that wanted nothing to do with Derrick Rose. I think with time it lends into perspective and the perspective now is we all handled this wrong. There’s significant blame to go around with everyone who was involved in the Derrick Rose saga. From Rose’ camp the way they handled things. The bulls who didn’t handled things well at all. To [us] in the media, I can’t point the finger at those people and not at my industry. I don’t think that we did a great job of telling that story and understanding the nuisance of that story. So yeah I think that it’s possible that he ends up back here in Chicago.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Why do you think that? Before you answer that question, from the outside looking in. I’m tied to Chicago my step dad from on the west side and I started coming up there back in 2015. My point of reference is that Chicago kind of reminds me a lot of Philadelphia. Don’t’ mean that in a disrespectful way, I mean it’s a sports city passionate and more. But the outside looking in now being more or so in the inside, the way that you’ll looked at Derrick Rose. You loved and hated him the same way like in Philadelphia they love or hated Allen Iverson. The only difference is that Allen Iverson is from Newport News, Virginia and not Philadelphia. Derrick Rose is from Chicago that being said what do you think went wrong with how people cover him or perceive him. Do you think it was a curse because he was from Chicago and playing for the Bulls?

Laurence Holmes: Look man, it’s one of the things that made the cutting room floor of the Documentary. I said this dead ass serious that if you’re from Chicago the last thing you want to do is play in Chicago. The expectations are so high and at the time I said it I was looking right at Jabari Parker. I’m looking right at you because you saw what happened with Derrick and how people turned on him. It’s because I can tell you from a psychological standpoint man it comes from a place where you feel invested because you saw Derrick Rose since he was a freshmen at Simeon and you knew that the guy has like other worldly talent the expectations are so high for someone who from here to be the savior and then he goes out gets the Rookie of the year and the MVP. People thought that, you got to understand what Derrick Rose accomplished. LeBron was on a run of MVP’s and Derrick Rose broke it up. A 6’3 guard broke LeBron’s run with MVP’s, that’s how dominant he was in that season and it’s hard to forget that. When you’re a Bulls fan. Then you don’t see the same player return from injury. It got people hot and I don’t think the Bulls did a particular good job of the messaging, like they kind of put it out there. Doctors said that Derrick’s fine and I don’t know why he’s not playing. That became a thing and people who loved Derrick Rose pointed fingers like that guy doesn’t want to play when that was the furthest thing from the truth.