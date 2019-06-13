‘Browns Family Reveals Unique Reason for Naming Son After Baker Mayfield

There’s a new Baker in town, so watch out Cleveland.

On June 4, diehard Cleveland Browns fans Ashley and Dustin Bormet welcomed their son Baker Richard Bormet into the world.

The Ohio couple didn’t struggle finding a unique name for the baby boy. When they found out they were having a child — which was back during the NFL season — they knew immediately what they wanted to do.

“We’re a party of six now, so we are wearing No. 6,” Dustin Bormet told Cleveland 19 News. “We are big Browns fans. When we found out she was pregnant we hit our winning streak.”

That winning streak was the Browns winning eight of their final 11 games last season, including three in a row against the Panther, Broncos and Bengals.

That alone had many Browns fans feeling good about the future and — of course — the pick of Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall.

With Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt coming to Cleveland in the offseason to combine forces with a young core than includes Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett, Browns fans are ready to keep the Dawg Pound at capacity all season and put their paper bags away for good.

The Bormets — and baby Baker — are ready for the ride.

“Baker is the real deal now,” Dustin Bormet said. “Super Bowl or bust for me. But I’ll take whatever. We have to win this year.”

Cleveland Browns Expectations Sky-High

The Bormets are not the only people with Super Bowl expectations for the Cleveland Browns.

This offseason, the Browns have even been the second most bet on team to win the Super Bowl this offseason, behind only the Chicago Bears. Talk about a statement nobody would have believed two years ago.

Bears are the most popular bet to win the Super Bowl 👀 (via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/2qCdWviSeT — B/R Betting (@br_betting) May 29, 2019

The regular season win total for the team sits as high as 9.5 at some books, which would be the most since the Browns won 10 games under Romeo Crennel in 2007.

Cleveland also has some very winnable matchups against Miami, Arizona, Buffalo and the New York Jets on the schedule. With wins in those games, the Browns would be nearly halfway there.

The Browns are also the odds on favorite to win the AFC North, with other teams around the division taking a hit in the offseason.

The last time the Browns won the AFC North was in 1989 — back before many of the players on the roster were even born.

