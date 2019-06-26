“I could’ve quit [after the second surgery]. I could’ve said, ‘Forget it.’ I could’ve just tapped,” Lawrence said. “I’m fittin’ to be a 25-year-old rookie. Put that in perspective. That’s a long road. But I ain’t quit trusting God. He got me here for a reason, and I really believe that.”

Clearly better times are ahead for Lawrence, and healthy again, he will hopefully make an impact in the Browns’ defensive line rotation.

