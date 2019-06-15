Ex-Browns CB Joe Haden Looks Forward to Challenge of Odell Beckham Jr.

When Odell Beckham Jr. arrived in Cleveland this offseason, defensive backs around the AFC North saw their jobs get much hard twice a season.

Among those who will now have to deal with OBJ on a more regular basis is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and former Browns’ first round pick, Joe Haden.

Haden played from the Browns from 2010-16 and was a fan favorite after being taken with the No. 7 overall pick out of Florida. He earned second team All-Pro honors with the squad in 2013 and was a two-time Pro Bowl pick.

When asked what it will be like cover OBJ by reporters on Saturday at Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game in Cleveland, Haden smiled.

“I work out with Odell the last three years, each offseason .We get it in and have a good time,” Haden told reporters. “It’s friendly competition, but at the end of the day, when we line it up, I’m going to hope we win and he’s going to hope they win.”

At the game, Haden reunited with some old teammates, including linebacker Christian Kirksey.

In 2017, Haden signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Browns division rival just hours after being released. He said a want for team success and seeing the postseason is what drew him to the Steelers.

“I just felt like once I was free, I wanted to have a chance to be able to play in some meaningful games, you know what I’m saying?,” Haden told WKYC after signing with the Steelers. “They don’t really miss the playoffs, so I’m like, I just wanted to be a part of something where I could play in the playoffs.”

Browns Become Contenders With Odell Beckham Jr. Addition

Things have changed quite a bit around the Browns’ locker room since Haden was around and Cleveland has established itself as a contender for the division with a series of big-name offseason additions.

With OBJ, Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt coming to Cleveland in the offseason to combine forces with a young core than includes Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett, Browns fans are ready to put their paper bags away for good — something Haden couldn’t have imagined when he was around.

Beckham has expressed his desires to “bring banners” to the franchise, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002.

“I’m beyond excited about an opportunity I have to start over,” Beckham told reporters. “Obviously the goal is always going to be the same: to hang banners.”

“Words don’t even really do it justice for me. I’m almost giddy,’’ said Beckham. “I really feel it, and I feel something in the air, something special that Cleveland hasn’t had for a while. And I’m happy to be a part of that. I hope that I can help do whatever I need to do to push that that way.”

