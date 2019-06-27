Browns Fan Has Hilarious Interaction With Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman was dropped a curious hypothetical during his Reddit AMA earlier this week that might have had some of the uninformed scratching their heads.

A fan posed a hilarious question to the New England Patriots receiver, asking: How many third graders could you beat up.

Edelman’s answer? Millions.

Before anyone goes crazy thinking Edelman is looking to pick fights with hoards of grade schoolers, there’s a reason Edelman took his time to answer the question. It was a callback to an interaction between his quarterback Tom Brady and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield from earlier in the month.

Mayfield was hosting a camp when a video of the QB watching all the young campers dancing inspired a similar question from a fan.

“If they all flipped and attacked you, how many could you take,” the fan asked Mayfield on Twitter.

Baker was a little more conservative than Jules in his estimate, but hilarious, nonetheless.

“Which age group? As a general thought, I say at least 50-plus,” Mayfield responded.

That wasn’t the end of it. Brady then got in on the action and the veteran QB offered up some advice to Mayfield.

“You’re selling yourself short,” Brady wrote. “Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time.”

You’re selling yourself short. Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time. https://t.co/9rEr4Cnzl1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 3, 2019

If there’s ever a zombie apocalypse-like hoard of third graders to take care of, Tom Brady seems like the man to call.

Julian Edelman Praises Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Reddit AMA wasn’t the only Q&A session Edelman had done this week. On a promotional tour for his documentary “100%: Julian Edelman,” the Patriots pass-catcher has been everywhere.

During his Bleacher Report AMA, Edelman was asked which current NFL quarterback he would compare himself to and the Super Bowl MVP picked the Cleveland Browns signal-caller, heaping praise of Mayfield.

“By no means do I think I’m even closely as talented or as good as him, but I love Baker. Competitor, feisty. I couldn’t throw it like him. I used to run it better, I like him. He’s not afraid to get up in your grill,” Edelman said.

Edelman started at quarterback for three years during his time with Kent State. As he points out, he was never an accomplished passer, recording just under 5,000 yards in his 31 games with a 30-31 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He did however do some damage with his legs, rushing for 1,370 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior season.

He made the transition to wide receiver once he got in the league and now has a trio of Super Bowl rings he can shine every night.

Last season, Mayfield supplanted Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 against the Jets and went on to throw for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns, breaking the record for touchdown passes by a rookie QB.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Gets Huge Praise From Julian Edelman

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!