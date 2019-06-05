ICYMI: Cleveland Browns Minicamp Storylines Heading Into Wednesday

There was no lack of storylines on the first day of Cleveland Browns minicamp on Tuesday.
That’s a trend that will hold true as the team revs up for camp again on Wednesday, with Odell Beckham Jr. being among those players expected to speak to the media.
Before the team hits the field, here’s a recap of what has happened already.
OBJ Shakes Off OTA Drama
Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t have to knock off any rust after attending just a single Browns OTA.
Turns out, an elite receiver in the NFL knows how to keep himself in shape.
OBJ’s incredible footwork, explosive ability and dynamic route running ability was on display all afternoon. He even caught a touchdown pass from his new QB.
“Odell looked good – moved around good, in good shape, picking up the offense,” Kitchens said.
Duke Still Wants Out
Duke Johnson Jr. requested a trade earlier this offseason after the team signed free agent running back Kareem Hunt.
Johnson still wants out despite this edition of the Browns having the highest expectations of any team during his tenure in Cleveland.
“I won’t be a disgruntled employee. I won’t be causing scenes or losing focus on what’s important,” Johnson told ESPN. “My thing is, I’m big on loyalty.”
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did not hold back when asked about Johnson’s request.
“It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted,” Mayfield said. “I hope he does his job.”
“If someone wants to be here, they’ll be here,” Mayfield added. “You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now.”
Head coach Freddie Kitchens has maintained that Johnson will have a role on the Browns this season. He didn’t change his tune on Tuesday.
“He wants to be traded,” Kitchens said via Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network. “I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter. He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown he’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Baker Ready To Be ‘The Guy’
Mayfield is leaving no doubt that he was worth the No. 1 overall pick a year ago with his performance on and off the field.
Mayfield spoke to the media, addressing the rapidly growing expectations this season and his role.
“This is the time that I looked forward to, being that guy,” Mayfield said.“I’ve got to earn that respect from everybody. We’re going to have new faces in that locker room, and I’ve got to continue to work every day. It’s not like I’m just that guy now. I’ve got to continue to work every day and to show people that I have that same mindset.”
Mayfield is looking to build off a season where for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.
There’s still a lot for Mayfield to learn, but the former Heisman winner is living up to the hype so far.
Jarvis Landry Hurt, But It’s Not Serious
Jarvis Landry is at Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp this week, but not participating because he’s sidelined with an injury.
When asked about his ailment by reporters on Tuesday, Landry didn’t go into detail but stressed that it’s minor, noting that he’ll be ready for training camp.
Landry finished just under the 1,000-yard mark in his first year in Cleveland, catching 81 balls for 976 yards and four touchdowns. The yardage total was the lowest since his rookie season.
Landry also dished on Beckham’s attendance to OTAs this offseason, but wasn’t worried on bit about his former LSU teammate.
“He wanted to be here, he was just taking his time to make sure his body was right,” Landry said. “We are all happy to see him.”
Minicamp runs through June 6 for the Browns.