ICYMI: Cleveland Browns Minicamp Storylines Heading Into Wednesday

There was no lack of storylines on the first day of Cleveland Browns minicamp on Tuesday.

That’s a trend that will hold true as the team revs up for camp again on Wednesday, with Odell Beckham Jr. being among those players expected to speak to the media.

Before the team hits the field, here’s a recap of what has happened already.

OBJ Shakes Off OTA Drama

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t have to knock off any rust after attending just a single Browns OTA.

Turns out, an elite receiver in the NFL knows how to keep himself in shape.

OBJ’s incredible footwork, explosive ability and dynamic route running ability was on display all afternoon. He even caught a touchdown pass from his new QB.

The intensity was not cranked up to 11 for Tuesday’s practice, but Cleveland corner T.J. Carrie simply had no chance on this play and probably came away relieved that No. 13 is on his side now.

“Odell looked good – moved around good, in good shape, picking up the offense,” Kitchens said.

Duke Still Wants Out

Duke Johnson Jr. requested a trade earlier this offseason after the team signed free agent running back Kareem Hunt.

Johnson still wants out despite this edition of the Browns having the highest expectations of any team during his tenure in Cleveland.

“I won’t be a disgruntled employee. I won’t be causing scenes or losing focus on what’s important,” Johnson told ESPN. “My thing is, I’m big on loyalty.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did not hold back when asked about Johnson’s request.

“It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted,” Mayfield said. “I hope he does his job.” “If someone wants to be here, they’ll be here,” Mayfield added. “You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now.”

Head coach Freddie Kitchens has maintained that Johnson will have a role on the Browns this season. He didn’t change his tune on Tuesday.