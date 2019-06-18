Cowboys Lineman Shares Hilarious Video While Stuck In Elevator [WATCH]

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods works well in tight places.

The team’s nose tackle was a big part of the Cowboys top 10 run defense a year ago, clogging up lanes from his nose tackle spot in his 17 starts with the team — 15 in the regular season and two in the postseason.

But when he was caught in an elevator with some of the Cowboys’ offensive lineman, he started to get a little nervous that the group would be over the weight limit with about “six million pounds” on board.

Imagine sharing an elevator with the Dallas Cowboys offensive line, or as @AntwaunWoods_ puts it "six million pounds" 😂 pic.twitter.com/vOCfGDNpJF — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) June 12, 2019

Don’t worry: everyone got off in one piece, even the 6-foot-1, 318 pound Woods.

Antwaun Woods Ready To Compete With Cowboys

Woods might be goofy away from the field, but on it, he’s a serious competitor.

The USC product was undrafted and had to work his way into the starting rotation for the Cowboys last season. He recorded 34 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season.

While he earned the starting role last year in the middle of the Cowboys defensive line, Woods knows nothing is a given. The Dallas Cowboys’ official site said the team currently has 16 defensive linemen are on the roster and typically about 10 make the 53-man cut.

“It’s the name of the business: Every year they’re trying to replace us. Every year they bring guys in to take our job,” he told the Cowboys official site. “And it’s what makes us better. Me, I want everybody to get better and I want everybody to try to take my position because at the end of the day it’s only going to make me better and it’s going to be real hard.”

Woods is coming off shoulder surgery but is expected to participate in training camp.

DeMarcus Lawrence Issues Challenge To Heavyweight Champ

Woods’ defensive line partner DeMarcus Lawrence is no small guy either. At 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, the Dallas Cowboys defensive end is a physical specimen that rarely runs into a challenge he won’t take on the football field.

That includes heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz Jr.

Lawrence issued a challenge to Ruiz for a one-on-one pass rush battle at Cowboys training camp this year, which the champ accepted.

I’ll hold it down for boxing 🥊!! But I’ll take my chances at @dallascowboys training camp too! @SNICKERS 🏈 https://t.co/MDjAvnwQ0h — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) June 11, 2019

Lawrence is dealing with his own shoulder issues, but got paid this offseason by the Cowboys.

His deal is for $105 million over five years. Lawrence’s $65 million guaranteed was the most first-year cash included in a non-QB contract in NFL history. It was also the richest contract in Cowboys’ franchise history.

