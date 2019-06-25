Dak Prescott Has Hilarious Response To Amari Cooper’s 2,000-Yard Goal

Amari Cooper isn’t holding back on his expectations this season with the Dallas Cowboys as he fights to earn his place among the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

While talking with Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports, Cooper was asked about his goals for the season. Florio prompted the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the statement, “1-comma-what” in terms of his yardage.

“You got to put a 2 in front of that,” Cooper said. “That’s the goal.”

Cooper’s lofty goal got the attention of his quarterback Dak Prescott, who had a hilarious response to his usually quiet wide receiver’s claim.

“I love it,” Prescott told reporters at his camp on Tuesday. “It means I’m throwing the hell out of it. So I love it.”

#Dak responds to WR Amari Cooper saying he wants 2,000 receiving yards in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Z6N3wscCpo — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 25, 2019

Cooper isn’t the most outspoken star, but has shown major confidence on the field with the Cowboys in the No. 1 wide receiver role since being sent over from the Oakland Raiders in a swap for a first round pick.

Last season the Alabama product pick racked up 725 yards and six touchdowns receiving in nine games with the Cowboys. That included a 217-yard, three touchdown performance against NFC East rival Philadelphia in Week 14.

Cooper’s best season as a pro came during his second-year in the league, when he collected 1,153 yards and five touchdowns.

Prescott doesn’t mind his wide receiver setting the bar high.

“I love that confidence honestly. For him to come and just to be as confident as he is and to be playing and practicing the way he’s been doing, our chemistry has grown so much in just the one offseason we have had,” Prescott said. “I’m excited for this year. I don’t think his goals or things that he said are too farfetched or out of reach.”

#Cowboys QB #Dak says his chemistry with WR Amari Cooper has strengthened this offseason. pic.twitter.com/Yuik2PxEuH — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 25, 2019

While Cooper notched 1,005 receiving yards last season between his time with the Raiders and Cowboys, Prescott has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since he took over the starting QB role in 2016. The Cowboys last receiver to break go over that total was Dez Bryant in 2014.

While Prescott will be happy to air it out, it’s somewhat absurd statement, considering it’s never been done before and Cooper has just 1,685 yards in his last two seasons combined.

Cooper came to Dallas last season after floundering to start the year with the Jon Gruden led Raiders, collecting just 206 yards in six games.

