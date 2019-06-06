Cowboys’ Jason Garrett Praises Dak Prescott for ‘Desire to Be Great’

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling through OTAs and gearing up for the start of mandatory minicamp. While there are plenty of talking points before minicamp gets underway on June 11, a constant topic has been quarterback Dak Prescott. The young signal-caller is set to receive a huge contract extension and has received rave reviews all offseason.

While we know the level of support Prescott has from the organization and his teammates, the latest rave review came from head coach Jason Garrett. During a press conference on Thursday, Garrett spoke to reporters and praised the quarterback for his desire to be great.

“He’s accomplished a lot in his career so far, but he has this edge about him that he wants to be great. He comes into this building every day with that desire. And when you have that approach, you’re going to get better.” Garrett told reporters.

These type of comments coming about Prescott’s demeanor aren’t the slightest bit surprising, but it’s impressive to hear when you consider that he’s set to receive a shiny new contract soon.

Cowboys to Get Dak Prescott’s Contract Done by Training Camp?

While there’s no set timeframe for when Prescott will receive his new deal, the popular belief is that it’ll be sooner than later. During a recent Q&A with Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, the analyst said he believes it’ll get done during training camp. Machota also states that he’d be “surprised” if it’s not finalized before the season.

It’s possible. I think it’s more likely to get done during training camp, though. Either way, I’d be surprised if it’s not done by the time the season starts. Both sides have made offers, so the lines of communication are obviously open. Both sides want to get it done. QB contract talks generally die down during the season. Neither side wants that on the mind of the most important player on the field. To eliminate that distraction, I predict Prescott’s deal is the next one to get done for the Cowboys.

