Dallas Cowboys Minicamp Updates And Offseason Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys gathered for their first mandatory workouts of the season on Tuesday and will be in camp until Thursday.

Jason Garrett said not much has changed for the team, considering the OTA sessions were well attended this offseason.

It is, however, the beginning of the end of sorts. After minicamp, the Cowboys will roll into training camp at the end of July for their final preseason preparations for what is hoped to be a Super Bowl run.

“Any player, coach or staff member who is involved in the NFL wants to be on that platform the first week of February down there in Miami, holding the Super Bowl trophy over their head,” Garrett told reporters on Tuesday. “If you don’t have that goal, you shouldn’t be doing what we’re doing.”

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Dates

After minicamp, the team has a long break before meeting up again on July 27 for training camp, which will be held in Oxnard, Calif.

If you want to attend a Dallas Cowboys training camp practice, here’s this year’s practice schedule in Oxnard, Calif. pic.twitter.com/GXTKJ99fLa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 7, 2019

Admission is free to see the Cowboys in training camp and most practices are open to the public.

Follow the Heavy Dallas Cowboys page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Blue/White scrimmage will be held on Aug. 4.

The team will hold First Responders Appreciation Day on Aug. 6 and Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 8.

Dallas Cowboys Preseason Games and Trip To Hawaii

The Cowboys have an interesting lead up to the season, with camp being held a few states away and a preseason content in Hawaii. The game breaks an NFL drought in the 50th state since the Pro Bowl moved back to the mainland. Aloha Stadium hosted the all-star event for nearly 40 years until 2016. The rematch of the NFC divisional round playoff game between the two squads will be the first NFL exhibition to take place at Aloha Stadium since 1976. Here’s the Cowboys full preseason slate: Aug 8: San Francisco 49ers (Santa Clara, CA) Aug. 17: Los Angeles Rams (Honolulu, HI) Aug. 24: Houston Texans (Arlington, TX) Aug. 29: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Arlington, TX) Dallas Cowboys Regular Season Schedule Highlights The Cowboys kick off the regular season against their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, on Sept. 8 at home. Other highlights include a trip to Foxborough to meet up with the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots on Nov. 14, a rematch of the NFC divisional playoff against the Rams on Dec. 15, and closing the season with a pair of games against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec.22 and then the Washington Redskins on Dec. 29. Both of those final games could have major implications on the division.

READ NEXT: Jason Garrett Gets Flustered At Cowboys Minicamp Press Conference