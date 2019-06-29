Mavericks Free Agency: Patrick Beverly Among 3 Best Underrated Options

The Dallas Mavericks head into free agency already feeling good about their future, with Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic headlining the roster.

While the Mavs haven’t been in the mix for any of the huge names out there like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard or Jimmy Butler, the team still has enough cap room to make some solid moves to bolster the roster.

According to Spotrac.com, the Mavericks have $46.9 million in practical cap space to work with this offseason. The team has seven players currently signed to the roster for next season with an average age of 26.3.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is currently the biggest contract on the books. Hardaway was acquired from the Knicks last season in a deal that also brought over All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Hardaway is set to make $18.1 million next season and could become an unrestricted free agent as early as 2020, with his final year being a player option worth $18.9 million.

One of the biggest moves the Mavs could make this offseason is with a player already on the roster. While Porzingis hasn’t played a minute in a Mavs uniform while recovering from a torn ACL, the team is hopeful they can lock up the 7-foot-3 big Latvian man with a five-year max contract worth $158 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If he signs it — which appears imminent — it will move the cap numbers a bit, but give Dallas a strong, young nucleus to build a contender around.

Here are three underrated options the team could add to help them contend in what is set to be an ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks Have Interest in Scrappy PG Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley doesn’t move the needle like a Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant, but superstars around the league know how tough it is to play against the relentless point guard.

Durant had plenty of good things to say about Beverley after the two got ejected after jawing at one another in the playoffs.

“I’ve been playing against Pat Bev since he was in Arkansas, so I kinda know what he brings,” Durant said. “He’s a Chicago kid, man — grew up and raised in the Chicago area, so those dudes played with a different type of grit, so I can appreciate that about Pat. And we know what he’s gonna bring to the table — just physicality, mucking up the game a little bit with his physicality, his talking, just everything — that’s what he brings to each team he plays on.”

Beverley has made a name for himself with defense and is someone the Mavericks could add to the roster that would bring a new level of intensity not only to games, but also practice. Beverley spent the most recent season of his seven-year career was with the Clippers.

His averages of nine points, five rebound and 4.3 assists won’t wow, but in terms of glue guys, Beverley is among the elite.

Tim McMahon reported that Beverley is looking for a deal in the three-year, $40 million range.

Tomas Satoransky on the Mavericks’ Radar

With All-Star John Wall sidelined for the Wizards, Satoransky got a ton of run with the Wizards last season.

Satoransky is a restricted free agent and Washington has already extended a qualifying offer. However, the Mavericks could be willing to make a nice offer for the Czech point guard to possibly run their second unit.

He played a career-high 27 minutes per game last season, averaging 8.9 points and five assists.

The point guard position is loaded in the free agency class with names like Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving and D’Angelo Russell, but Satoransky would be a nice under the radar find for the Mavs.

Bobby Portis Could be a Difference Maker for Mavericks

Bobby Portis put out a tweet this week saying, “I just wanna be loved and be happy. That’s all I really want.” Could the Mavericks be the team that shows the former Arkansas Razorback standout some love?

Portis averaged 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 50 games with the Bulls and Wizards from his forward spot last season.

Like Satoransky, Portis is a restricted free agent with the Wizards. However, it’s been reported that the team will likely not match a large offer sheet for Portis. He is reportedly seeking as much as $16 million per season.