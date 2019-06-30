Mavericks Free Agency: Tobias Harris Headlines 3 Top Targets

With Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic and big man Kristaps Porzingis headlining the roster, the Dallas Mavericks enter free agency with high hopes that any rebuilding days are behind them.

Now the key will be adding pieces around those two that will help push the Mavericks to the next level as a contender in the competitive Western Conference.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Mavericks have $29.8 million in projected cap space to work with this offseason. The team has seven players currently signed to the roster for next season with an average age of 26.3.

One of the biggest moves the Mavs could make this offseason is with a player already on the roster. While Porzingis hasn’t played a minute in a Mavs uniform while recovering from a torn ACL, the team is hopeful they can lock up the 7-foot-3 big Latvian man with a five-year max contract worth $158 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If he signs it — which appears imminent — it will move the cap numbers a bit, but give Dallas a strong, young nucleus to build a contender around.

Here are three other pieces the Mavericks are targeting to make a splash in free agency.

Mavericks Want Tobias Harris, but Not at Max Money

Tobias Harris is one of the more interesting prospects on the market, riding the fine line between a good and max-level player.

Last season Harris averaged a career-high in points with 20.9, while grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game and shooting 48.7% from the field.

He’s most recently played for the 76ers — who would reportedly like to keep him in Philly — but is well-travelled, having played for five different franchises (Detroit, Milwaukee, L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia and Orlando) in eight seasons.

As for the upside, he’s proven not to be a difficult personality to work with in the locker room and doesn’t demand a high usage rate to have an impact on the game — both things that could prove extremely useful next to Doncic and Porzingis.

Malcolm Brogdon a Perfect fit For Mavericks

Brogdon is a restricted free agent with the Bucks, but could be a great fit with the Mavericks playing alongside Doncic if they are able to pry him away for the right price. The Bucks are expected to match any reasonable offer, as he is a key cog for Milwaukee if they hope to rule the Eastern Conference.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks as teams that “could consider an offer sheet for Brogdon and test the Bucks.”

The 2017 Rookie of the Year averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season in 28 minutes per game. Brogdon also became the eighth player in NBA history to achieve a 50–40–90 season — shooting percentage at or above 50% for field goals, 40% for three-pointers, and 90% for free throws.

Patrick Beverley be a Tremendous Addition for Dallas Mavericks

Beverley is not the biggest name on the market, but nonetheless be a valuable depth piece for the Mavs. He would be an underrated top target.

The veteran guard is known for his relentless brand of play, and even Kevin Durant had plenty of good things to say about Beverley after the two got ejected after jawing at one another in the playoffs.

“I’ve been playing against Pat Bev since he was in Arkansas, so I kinda know what he brings,” Durant said. “He’s a Chicago kid, man — grew up and raised in the Chicago area, so those dudes played with a different type of grit, so I can appreciate that about Pat. And we know what he’s gonna bring to the table — just physicality, mucking up the game a little bit with his physicality, his talking, just everything — that’s what he brings to each team he plays on.”

Beverley has made a name for himself with defense and is someone the Mavericks could add to the roster that would bring a new level of intensity not only to games, but also practice. Beverley spent the most recent season of his seven-year career was with the Clippers.

His averages of nine points, five rebound and 4.3 assists won’t wow, but in terms of glue guys, Beverley is among the elite.

Tim McMahon reported that Beverley is looking for a deal in the three-year, $40 million range.