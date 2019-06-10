David Ortiz Suspect Beaten by Locals: Reports

El es Eddy Feliz Garcia, agresor de David Ortiz.

Así se encuentra en en las instalaciones de la policia nacional de República Dominicana después de ser golpeado por decenas de personas. pic.twitter.com/xgXe4YCdZq — Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) June 10, 2019

Videos and photos posted on Instagram and other social media accounts by Dominican Republic journalists appear to show a bloodied David Ortiz shooting suspect after he was beaten by locals. Be aware that the videos and the photo are graphic.

Here’s one of those videos:

Local media gave the suspect’s name as Eddy Feliz Garcia.

It appears that several videos from different people captured the same moment in the Dominican Republic after the former Boston Red Sox star was shot. Ortiz is reportedly in stable condition, and his father confirmed the shooting. “They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Ortiz’s father, Leo, told ESPN.

Here is another of those videos. It was posted by a Dominican Republic journalist. (You can see more videos later in this article.)

There were conflicting reports about what happened, but multiple reports said the suspect was in custody. Justin Dougherty of WHDH-TV reported that David Ortiz was shot once in a club in East Santo Domingo. He also reported that “it was not a robbery. He was shot in the back… came out through the stomach.” According to Dougherty, a suspect is in custody.

Other reports said the shooting occurred as a result of a burglary or robbery and that Ortiz was shot in the leg. El Dia reported: “The renowned former player was with a group of friends in the center of fun when the person so far unidentified entered and shot him. After being injured in one leg, Ortíz was transferred to the Integral Medical Center in the Eastern Zone, where he received first aid.” ESPN reported that Ortiz “was shot in the lower back and that the bullet went through and came out his stomach.” According to ESPN, the information about the wound being in the back/stomach was later information.

One journalist claimed that Ortiz said to an ER doctor “Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man.”

Videos Showed a Bloodied Suspect

Two videos showing the purported suspect in the David Ortiz shooting were published on the Instagram page of producer Santiago Matias Garcia.

“Video of one of the alleged participants in the shooting where star David Ortiz was injured,” he wrote in Spanish. That video can be seen above. Be aware that it’s disturbing.

Matias Garcia also posted a second video on his Instagram page.

Listin Diario reported that “video footage shows a man, with a bloody face.” The newspaper says the suspect was “presumably sitting near Ortiz” and “stood up from his seat and shot Ortiz in the pelvis.”

La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD pic.twitter.com/lwM8GDbTto — CDN 37 (@CDN37) June 10, 2019

Another version reported that “some individuals dismounted to shoot at a person, but the shot hit Ortiz. Reportedly, the shot was made by one of two men, who were traveling on a motorcycle. One of the assailants was beaten by civilians who were in the place and is imprisoned.”

According to the AP, David Ortiz slugged 541 homers in 20 major league seasons and took the Red Sox to three World Series, retiring in 2016.