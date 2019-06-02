Lakers NBA Draft Scouting Report: Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Lakers have a decision to make as far as who they might consider taking with the fourth overall pick. The Lakers are in desperate need of defense, shooting, and a big man and have the opportunity to check a few of those off their list at the draft.

Virginia’s star wing player, De’Andre Hunter, is a big name that has been tossed around often in the range the Lakers are picking. Let’s take a look at his strengths, weaknesses, and overall fit with the Lakers’ as currently constructed.

De’Andre Hunter Lakers NBA Draft Scouting Report: Strengths

Hunter has one of the most NBA-ready games heading into the draft. A very sturdy 6’8″ 225, Hunter has the body to step in and handle the physicality of the NBA from day one. More than just the physical tools, Hunter has a very well-rounded offensive game. He excels as a spot-up three point shooter, yet is more than capable of creating off the dribble or attacking the basket with authority.

Despite not having the best assist numbers on the year, Hunter is a plus passer as well and is extremely willing to move the basketball around and help facilitate the flow of the offense.

From a defensive standpoint, Hunter is a lockdown defender who uses a combination of his solid athleticism and excellent ability to read angles on the court to stay in front of his man and never give up easy looks. Hunter is a very smart basketball player as well as possessing an extremely high motor. More importantly, he has the versatility and skill set to guard at least 1-4 at the NBA level, making him an extremely valuable asset to every single team.

De’Andre Hunter Lakers NBA Draft Scouting Report: Weaknesses

For Hunter, the weaknesses are fairly few and far between. He is slightly older than your typical top-five pick as he just finished up his redshirt sophomore year and is already 21. While his floor is definitely higher than almost any other player in this years’ draft, the age factor brings into question just how much more room he has left to develop and grow as a basketball player.

Outside of the age, probably the biggest knock on Hunter is how passive he can be at times on offense. While moving the ball around and helping to keep the offense engaged is great, there were many times last season where Hunter had his moment for an open look (especially from deep) but would hesitate slightly and instead pass out. At the end of the day, Hunter has an excellent shot and just needs to learn to trust himself more.

De’Andre Hunter Lakers NBA Draft Scouting Report: Lakers Team Fit

Hunter checks nearly every box in terms of what the Lakers need. An excellent and versatile defender who can consistently knock down shots and step in immediately to contribute, Hunter looks on paper to be a perfect fit. When you consider he doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective, he looks like an even stronger fit to play alongside Lonzo Ball and LeBron James.

While the Lakers still need to address their lack of a starting-caliber big man, there aren’t any bigs worth reaching for so high in the draft – especially with someone as strong of a fit as Hunter is.

