DeSean Jackson Looks to Settle Fastest Man Bet with John Ross

Is a race between the two fastest players in the NFL finally coming to fruition? The stage, or track, has been set. But no one is saying if it’ll happen.

Earlier this week, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson confirmed his participation in John Ross’ second-annual charity flag football game and many want to know if a foot race between the two lightning-quick receivers has been added to the day’s itinerary.

The event is slated for Sunday, June 30 at 4:30 p.m. in Long Beach, California. Rapper Snoop Dogg is serving as co-host, with Jackson and fellow NFL star Keenan Allen listed on the lineup card.

Jackson famously challenged Ross to a foot race in the 40-yard dash at the end of May in a social media post that went viral.

“I like my Myself @_jross3 I dunno lil bro !! We might have to get that race in this off season!,” Jackson said on his Instagram.

“Imma see you in the city!! We goin live!!!,” Ross chimed in.

“That race would be EPIC bro!,” added former Eagles quarterback Mike Vick.

Ross, of course, owns the NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash after doing it in 4.22 seconds prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s struggled with injuries during his first two years in the league and registered only 21 catches for 210 yards in his sophomore season.

Jackson is back for his second tour of duty with the Birds after they traded the Buccaneers for him in the offseason. The flashy receiver is expected to be the team’s human Showtime Rotisserie, send him down the field and “set it and forget it.”

Despite being 32, Jackson still has the enviable swagger of a 26-year-old. And he put it on full display when he declared he could still run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds, claiming he had recently timed himself at 4.27.