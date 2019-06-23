Dez Bryant Defends LaVar Ball Over Controversial Comments

Former NFL star Dez Bryant never been shy to speak his mind and recently decided to weigh in on the controversy between LaVar Ball — the outspoken father of Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball — and his drama with ESPN following what the network construed as inappropriate comments towards First Take host Molly Qerim.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Bryant defended the actions of Ball and said it’s Qerim that should apologize to Ball.

“Molly Qerim, I’m late but I just seen the ESPN video of you and LaVar Ball. Just being real … you owe that man an apology straight up,” Bryant wrote. “I didn’t even sense foul play from him … you dramatically overreacted. Mature women like Doris Burke need those jobs.”

@MollyQerim I’m late but I just seen the espn video of you and lavar ball… just being real.. you owe that man an apology straight up… I didn’t even sense foul play from him… you dramatically overreacted.. mature women like Doris Burke need those jobs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 23, 2019

While appearing on First Take this week, Qeruim told Ball she wanted to switch gears to another topic. Ball responded saying that Qerim could “switch gears” with him anytime.

ESPN released a statement following his appearance saying it has “no plans” to put Ball back on the air in any capacity.

“LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate and we made him aware of that,” ESPN said in the statement.

There will be no LaVar Ball on any ESPN platform heading forward — at least as of now. Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said,"We have no plans moving forward." — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 19, 2019

When told he was going to be “a headline” the next day Bryant didn’t walk back his statement.

“I have a opinion just like the rest of this world … I said nothing bad about Molly nor LaVar,” Bryant wrote. “I’m saying more women who know there stuff and smart enough to know every man don’t want them. It’s a job. She’s out of line. I didn’t see nothing sexual about what he said.”

I’m saying more women who know there stuff and smart enough to know every man don’t want them.. it’s a job… she’s out of line… I didn’t see nothing sexual about what he said https://t.co/01nETmtoDn — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 23, 2019

LaVar Ball Responds to Backlash Over Molly Qerim Comments

When cameras caught up with LaVar at LaMelo Ball’s Drew League game this weekend, the outspoken basketball dad didn’t regret the controversy, even joking about it.

“How am I gonna be banned? I don’t work for them. I gotta be banned from ESPN? I got my own show,” he said, according to USA Today. “I don’t even have to respond to that on the fact that I meant no sexual intent. Nothing on the fact that ‘switch gears’ means change topics to me. Her mind in the gutter and she think of something else. Only time I hit on her is if she’s breaking in my house, and I mistake her for the boogeyman.”

Dez Bryant’s Future in the NFL

After being released by the Cowboys, Bryant had his much-anticipated signing last season in New Orleans last season cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team.

It’s been about seven months since the former Cowboys star suffered the injury, but he looked close to 100 percent in some training videos he published showing his recovery.