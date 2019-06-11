Is Drake at Raptors vs. Warriors Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals?

A popular sight at the Toronto Raptors home games during the 2019 NBA Playoffs has been rapper Drake holding down the fort in his courtside seat. Drake is not just a fan of the Raptors but is a Global Ambassador for the team and he’s been front-and-center throughout the team’s run to the NBA Finals.

With Game 5 of the championship against the Golden State Warriors getting underway on Monday night, it wasn’t the slightest bit surprising to see the founder of the OVO Sound record label in his usual spot. But before that, he made sure to head over and meet with Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia and give him some love, as NBA TV showed.

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Drake was also spotted chatting with Warriors forward Draymond Green prior to the game getting underway, an interesting storyline after the two had words earlier in the series. But as SportsCenter showed, they appear to be all smiles here.

Drake Sings Along to ‘O Canada’ Before NBA Finals Game 5

The Raptors opted to bring the entire crowd into the mix to get Game 5 of the series underway. Instead of having one person sing ‘O Canada,’ the bulk of the fans in attendance were asked to join in, including Drake, as Def Pen Hoops showed.

Drake and Eugene Levy among those at Scotiabank Arena singing 'O Canada' tonight before game 5 pic.twitter.com/oXGvstQtMt — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 11, 2019

With the Raptors holding a 3-1 series lead in Game 5, they have a chance to win their first-ever NBA title and in doing so, potentially end one of the most impressive dynasties in recent memory. In turn, it’s not the slightest bit surprising that Drake was at the game, but that he appeared to be feeling pretty good before it also.

READ NEXT: Drake’s OVO Brand Attached to Toronto Raptors After Deal With Team