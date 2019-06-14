Draymond Green NBA Finals: What Happens After 1 More Technical?

Draymond Green is dancing on the razor’s edge. The Warriors forward is one technical foul away from earning a suspension for a potential Game 7 versus the Raptors in the NBA Finals. He is sure to be on his best behavior tonight at Oracle Arena (9 p.m. EST, ABC).

According to NBA rules, players earn a one-game suspension for seven technical fouls during the playoffs. As the Mercury News writes, Green earned four before Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, as well as one in each of the last two games of the NBA Finals.

Emily Caron of Sports Illustrated explained the technical foul progression system the NBA uses.

Technicals during the playoffs also follow a progressive system during the playoffs, which applies to both players and coaches. First and second technical fouls receive a $1,000 fine each, three and four are $1,500, five and six increase to a $2,000 fine each (with a warning letter sent when the violator reaches his 5th technical foul) while a seventh tech would result in a $2,500 fine plus one-game suspension. Each additional technical foul beyond that includes a $2,500 fine. Once a player or coach accumulates technicals in intervals of two from seven on up, each $2,500 fine also comes with a one-game suspension.

If Green even tries to enter Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 on Sunday, he would see an additional fine of $2,000.

Potential Absence of Draymond Green Would Be Devastating

Quote from the NBA's Kiki Vandeweghe on Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/RpnivqkxQt — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 12, 2016

Matt Schneidman writes that Green is very aware of his status should he let his emotions get the best of him one more time.

“You’ve got to go win the game. Trying to take extra emotion or whatever it is into the game ain’t going to help you win it,” Green said. “There’s enough motivation to get to a Game 7 and try and win another championship.”

If the extra technical occurs, it wouldn’t be the first time Green undermined the Warriors chances for a title. In Game 4 of the 2016 Finals versus the Cavaliers, he stunted Golden State’s momentum with a flagrant foul suspension for swiping at LeBron James’ groun.

In case you forgot, that was the series that Cleveland surged back from a 3-1 deficit.

Green has averaged 13.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game during the postseason. Combined with the loss of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson not operating at 100%, a potential Green suspension would put Golden State in deep trouble in Toronto on Sunday.

It could affect the Warriors worse than any other playoff team in recent memory. The next closest incident could be when San Antonio’s Robert Horry checked Suns guard Steve Nash in 2007, leading to Amar’e Stoudemire and Boris Diaw rushing to Nash’s defense.

It earned the two a one-game suspension each, allowing the Spurs to seize momentum and streak to a 4-2 series victory.

In short, just breathe and move on, Draymond.