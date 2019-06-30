Former Eagles Wide Receiver Arrested & Tased [REPORT]

Former Eagles wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested and charged Thursday with resisting arrest and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, according to a police report.

Green-Beckham was found in a home where police were executing a drug-related search warrant in Springfield, Missouri during a December incident.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, police raided the home about 15 minutes after Green-Beckham’s arrival, and Green-Beckham allegedly jumped out through a window, where he was then tased and arrested. Both charges are considered misdemeanors.

The incident caused Green-Beckham to break his probation after the NFL player was recently released from a 90-day prison sentence stemming from a DWI. The new arrest carries up to a one-year jail sentence and $500 fine.

Green-Beckham was released by the Eagles prior to the start of the 2017 football season. The Eagles had traded for the troubled receiver in 2015, hoping the former top high school recruit in the country (and cousin to Odell Beckham Jr.) would turn his career around after several run-ins with the law.

In one season in Philadelphia, Green-Beckham hailed in 36 receptions for 392 yards and two touchdowns. He was the 40th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.