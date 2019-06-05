Eagles Legend Mike Quick Finally Joins (Breaks) Twitter

Mark the calendar, Eagles fans. On June 5, 2019 at exactly 1:59 p.m. Mike Quick finally joined Twitter. The former Eagles wide receiver and current color commentator kept it short and sweet in his first post: “I don’t have anything to say on here…yet.” His handle is @MikeQuickSix.

I don’t have anything to say on here… yet. 😏 — Mike Quick (@MikeQuickSix) June 5, 2019

Quick, a five-time Pro-Bowler who spent nine seasons in Philadelphia, joined legendary Eagles play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese in the radio broadcast booth on 94 WIP in 1998. The two have been lending their thunderous voices and quick-witted analysis ever since, with Eagles fans hanging on every word. Some have been known to mute their television sets and sync up the game broadcast with the radio delay.

In 2018, Quick earned immortality after proclaiming, “Hey, man, if this is a dream, don’t wake me up!,” following the team’s dramatic 41-33 win in Super Bowl LII. (The full call also made reference to “greasing up the poles.”)

Quick was quite the football player, too. The North Carolina native’s 6,464 receiving yards rank third all-time in franchise history and his 1,409 yards in 1983 still stands as the team’s single-season record. In 1985, his 99-yard “walk-off touchdown” secured a 23-17 win over the Falcons in overtime.

Needless to say, Quick is a character and someone who is beloved by both fans and players. He is a constant at practices where he mentors the younger players while appearing at charity events and meet-and-greets. When word of his Twitter debut got out Wednesday afternoon, the excitement spread faster than cream cheese.

The reactions were priceless, dare we say quick?

Mike Quick already a Twitter Master…. 😂 https://t.co/YMjbKF6hvr — Drew Shearer #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 (@drooski0311) June 5, 2019

We’re waiting!

But welcome to 2019! pic.twitter.com/BhTnvJUJoN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 5, 2019

Welcome Mr. Quick!!!! 🦅🦅🦅 #Eagles . I think you might end up liking it here. Just beware of the trolls — GoBirds (@joslewis) June 5, 2019

And a few more gems …

I'd like to say, hello! My dad would lose his mind, if he knew how technology has brought the fans and players together. It's an honor to have you on Twitter. I look forward to hearing some insight, from one of the greatest @Eagles to ever play!#FlyEaglesFly — Jimmy Smith/On The Road To Victory (@OTR2Victory) June 5, 2019

You can always tell us Merrill stories — Mike Weidinger (@LancasterPaMike) June 5, 2019

Everyone should be following —> https://t.co/dYvvQmtExK — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 5, 2019

Eagles OTAs: And Speaking of Quick Receivers

The Eagles closed out their second week of OTAs Tuesday afternoon, with two players mainly stealing the show. The first guy was Dallas Goedert. The second-year tight end made two highlight-reel catches on the day, one in tight coverage near the sideline and another one-handed grab in the back of the end zone. Goedert keeps proving why he was selected to the All-Clutch Team.

The second was J.J. Whiteside-Arcega who beat Jeremiah McKinnon like he stole something on a jump ball in the red zone. The rookie wide receiver has made several high-leaping catches in spring practices, showing why he’s going to be a matchup nightmare around the end zone all year. Up next, minicamp. The Eagles’ mandatory minicamp begins June 11 and all veterans are required to attend.

