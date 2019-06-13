Eagles Shake Up Front Office After Joe Douglas Departure

He already had the money and the power, now he gets the respect. On Thursday, the Eagles officially gave Howie Roseman the title of General Manager, a job he basically had been doing for the past several years. The move was part of a small shake-up in the team’s front office that included promotions, changes and new hires.

Roseman was named Executive Vice-President of Football Operations in 2015 after being stripped of the GM title. The long-time Eagles executive will retain the VP role, but adds GM to his updated resume. The Eagles needed to shift personnel around following the departure of Joe Douglas who took the GM job with the New York Jets.

Andy Weidl will assume Douglas’ old role as Vice-President of Player Personnel, otherwise known as Roseman’s right-hand man. He will largely be in charge of scouting and player evaluation.

“This is an exciting time for our front office,” said Roseman in a press release. “We are fortunate to have so many talented people in the building. Much like our approach to constructing our football team, we pride ourselves on building a deep and talented front office and we strive to create an environment that emphasizes growth opportunities.”

Andy Weidl was a top target for close friend and colleague Joe Douglas’ staff with the #Jets, but he was still under contract in Philly. Now takes over Douglas’ prominent role under Howie Roseman, who adds a GM title. https://t.co/XxdJWsvGyz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 13, 2019

Added Roseman: “We are confident that providing increased responsibilities to Andy Weidl, who will lead our personnel staff, and Andrew Berry, who we recently brought to Philadelphia as our Vice President of Football Operations, will allow us to continue to build upon our culture and add to the leadership that exists across the entire football operations department, led by Greg Delimitros, Patrick Dolan, Dom DiSandro, Jon Ferrari, Alec Halaby, and Jake Rosenberg.”

Word on the street is Weidl is highly respected in the organization and a guy Douglas was attempting to lure to the Jets. The Eagles pounced first and gave him Douglas’ old job. Weidl’s career began in 1998 as a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers before moving on in the same role for the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. He joined the Eagles in 2016 and served as Assistant Director of Player Personnel under Douglas.

“He’s grown from assistant director of player personnel to director of player personnel and really deserves an opportunity to run the scouting department on a day-to-day basis as the vice president of player personnel. We’re excited about Andy,” Roseman told NFL.com.

Clearest way to explain front office appears to be this: There's football operations department and player personnel department. Andrew Berry is atop football operations. Andy Weidl is atop player personnel. And both funnel up to Howie Roseman, who is atop football org. chart. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 13, 2019

The Eagles also announced the following changes in their front office structure:

Ian Cunningham promoted to Assistant Director of Player Personnel

promoted to Assistant Director of Player Personnel Brandon Brown promoted to Director of Pro Scouting

promoted to Director of Pro Scouting Bryce Johnston promoted to Director of Football Administration

promoted to Director of Football Administration Katie David promoted to Football Operations Director

promoted to Football Operations Director Casey Weidl promoted to Director of Scouting Operations

promoted to Director of Scouting Operations Max Gruder hired as Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

hired as Assistant Director of Pro Scouting Matt Holland promoted to Senior Pro Scout

promoted to Senior Pro Scout Chris Nolan promoted to Player Personnel Scout

promoted to Player Personnel Scout Ameena Soliman hired as Player Personnel Coordinator

hired as Player Personnel Coordinator James Gilman hired as Quantitative Analyst

hired as Quantitative Analyst Ed Miller promoted to Assistant Equipment Manager

promoted to Assistant Equipment Manager Craig Blake promoted to Assistant Equipment Manager

The Eagles capped a busy news day Thursday with this latest announcement, following an abbreviated minicamp practice, the release of a new slogan and alumni poking fun at Michael Strahan.