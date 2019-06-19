Browns’ Rookie Greedy Williams Has Eyes on a ‘Gold Jacket’

Greedy Williams has yet to play his first NFL snap, but the Cleveland Browns rookie corner is setting the bar high for what he wants out of his NFL career.

When speaking to reporters at one of the Browns’ youth camps, Williams talked about the experience of visiting the Hall of Fame this week and how it used to motivate him while in college at LSU.

“When I get to the NFL level, I want to be a Hall of Famer,” said Williams of what he would tell himself in college. “My job ain’t finished until I have a gold jacket.”

#Browns Greedy Williams toured the Hall of Fame Tuesday. “It’s always been my goal to make the Hall of Fame” pic.twitter.com/W9NU2lyqmV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 19, 2019

Williams had an interesting draft process, from once being projected a top 5 pick, to falling into the second round. However, it looks like the Browns got a major steal with Williams, who appears to have an inside route on one of the starting corner spots.

Greedy Williams Has Solid Minicamp With Browns

At minicamp, Williams was a standout, notching a pair of interceptions during one of the practice sessions, including a highlight reel pick-six of Baker Mayfield where he stepped in front Antonio Callaway and went to the house.

“It is definitely a confident booster. That is my first (pick-six) of the camp,” Williams said. “What your mind tells you, that is what you are going to go do. Just having fun with the game, my confidence and my comfort. Well-equipped and I am ready to rock and roll.”

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

It was a nice change of pace for the second round pick, who had some trouble in OTAs in coverage.

“You get in there and get bombed on a couple times, like my first day of OTAs, it was bad,” Williams said. “I was questioning myself, ‘am I fit for this?’ But as you get going, you get comfortable, you get your confidence back up under you and everything will play out well.”

If Williams ends up starting and excelling in his first season — a la Denzel Ward, his partner on the other side who made the Pro Bowl a season ago — he’ll be one small step closer to his goal of making the HOF.

Williams’ Emotional Signing With Browns

Signing an NFL contract can be an emotional moment for any player, but Williams had an extra layer added when he inked his rookie deal.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal, Williams’ grandmother passed away on the same day he put pen to paper to make his lifelong dream a reality.

#Browns cornerback Greedy Williams revealed his great-grandmother, Irma Williams, passed away the same day he signed his rookie contract. An emotional day for Greedy and his family for many reasons. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 19, 2019

READ NEXT: Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Cryptic Message On ‘Boot Camp’