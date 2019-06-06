Greedy Williams a Star in the Making for Cleveland Browns

The words greedy and humble usually never go together. But that wasn’t the case at Cleveland Browns minicamp this week.

The Browns second round pick Greedy Williams told reporters he’s still in his “humble stage” trying to pick the speed and caliber of NFL play.

But Williams showed how well he’s “picking it up” by picking it off.

The LSU product had a pair of interceptions during Wednesday’s practice, including a highlight reel pick-six of Baker Mayfield where he stepped in front Antonio Callaway and went to the house.

Greedy pick-6 on Baker’s throw to Callaway on the out. #Browns pic.twitter.com/EjqGMRjlNw — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) June 5, 2019

“It is definitely a confident booster. That is my first (pick-six) of the camp,” Williams said. “What your mind tells you, that is what you are going to go do. Just having fun with the game, my confidence and my comfort. Well-equipped and I am ready to rock and roll.”

Williams has come a long way since struggling at rookie camp, wrangling the majority of reps with the starters.

Williams said he started to question himself after struggling early in the offseason, getting beat bad multiple times on passes.

“When you let a guy catch the ball on you a couple times it’s kind of frustrating,” Williams said. “It’s kind of like I’m letting my defense down. So I was just fighting myself with it. Just come in and fix it, you know, and try to be better the next day.”

He leaned on his head coach Freddie Kitchens, who kept his mind in the right place.

“I tell guys all the time, especially that position, you are going to get beat some, but you have to play the next play,” Kitchens said Thursday. “Greedy did a good job of pushing through that. That is what the NFL is about.”

#Browns corner Greedy Williams is still in his "humble stage," but gaining confidence. https://t.co/2SSbukpIy8 — Scott Patsko (@ScottPatsko) June 6, 2019

The Browns have shown they’re not scared to take a chance on a guy in the draft if he’s dropping but they believe the talent is there. There were some concerns about Williams tackling ability, but was once believed to be a top five talent in the draft.

When he fell all the way to the No. 46 spot in the second round, John Dorsey and the Browns made their move.

#Browns GM John Dorsey on Greedy Williams: I thought he would have been one of the first five picks off the board [today.] — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) April 27, 2019

If Williams ends up starting and excelling in his first season — a la Denzel Ward, his partner on the other side who made the Pro Bowl a season ago — the gamble will have paid off huge.

Greedy Williams seems to be the absolute starter opposite Ward. #Browns — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) June 4, 2019

It also made a certain former LSU star on the roster pretty happy.

Williams covered OBJ for a good chunk of practice, which is as good of training as a defensive back can get to prepare for the league.

If Greedy can maintain his swagger and stay in his humble place, the Browns have a very dangerous weapon on their arsenal to fill a corner spot.