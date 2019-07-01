The chatter around the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat engaging in a potential sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler ramped up recently, and on the opening day of free agency it became official. After news came that Butler was meeting with the Heat on Sunday, the outcome was almost expected by some.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Heat have sent Josh Richardson to the Sixers as part of the sign-and-trade.

The deal will include Josh Richardson to the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/nWFrg00mtm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The trade is huge and comes just after the Sixers signed Tobias Harris to a $180 million deal. We’re going to take a look at the updated Heat roster and starting lineup with Butler now in the mix.

Miami Heat Roster & Starting Lineup After Jimmy Butler Trade

C: Bam Adebayo*, Hassan Whiteside, Ryan Anderson

PF: Kelly Olynyk*, Udonis Haslem, James Johnson

SF: Jimmy Butler*, KZ Okpala, Derrick Jones Jr., Rodney McGruder

SG: Dion Waiters*, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Charles Cooke

PG: Goran Dragic*, Justise Winslow

Along with the trade, the Heat have signed Butler to a max contract extension, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Sources: Jimmy Butler is signing a four-year, $142M maximum contract with the Miami Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

The deal will shift the landscape a bit in the East potentially, as the Heat add an impressive playmaker. A sign-and-trade was the only way the team could realistically acquire Butler and the Sixers have to be happy to land Richardson in exchange. The Houston Rockets were also believed to be interested I swinging a trade for Butler as well.

