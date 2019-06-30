Indiana Pacers Roster & Starting Lineup 2019 With Malcolm Brogdon

The Indiana Pacers have signed Malcolm Brogdon to a four-year, $85 million contract. Brogdon is a restricted free agent, but the Bucks have agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Pacers for the guard.

The Pacers also signed Jeremy Lamb to add to their roster.

“Free agent Jeremy Lamb has agreed to a three-year, $31.5M deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted.

Here is a look at the projected Pacers roster and starting lineup. Keep in mind this roster will continue to look different as the free agency continues.

Pacers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2019-20

C- Myles Turner, Kyle O’Quinn

PF- Domantas Sabonis, Goga Bitadze, Alize Johnson

SF- Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Warren,

SG- Victor Oladipo, Stephan Hicks, Davon Reed

PG- Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Edmond Sumner

The Pacers will be without Darren Collison who abruptly retired prior to free agency. Bojan Bogdanovic is planning on signing a four-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz, per ESPN. Prior to signing Brogdon, the Pacers were the favorites to sign Ricky Rubio.

“The Indiana Pacers and Ricky Rubio are in advanced talks on a deal, League Sources tell @Scott Agness and myself. Deal isn’t done yet, but expected to be finalized soon, according to League Sources,” Tony Jones tweeted.

The Pacers won 48 games last season which was good enough for the No. 5 seed in the East. Prior to the NBA draft, Wojnarowski reported that Oladipo’s rehab is going better than expected.

“Victor Oladipo, his rehab has done even better than expected,” Wojnarowski reported on ESPN. “There is hope that they could have him back December or January potentially.”

VIctor Oladipo's rehab is going better than expected, perhaps back by December maybe January. This is the best news!

The Pacers Are Projected to Have About $5 Million in Cap Space After Brogdon & Lamb

The Pacers still have a bit of cap space even after signing Brogdon and Lamb. Indiana now has about $5 million in salary cap room, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

“Indiana is right at a projected $5M in cap space after the sign and trade of Malcolm Brogdon and free agent agreement with Jeremy Lamb. The room includes the cap hold of restricted free agent Edmond Sumner. The Pacers still have the $4.8M room exception,” Marks tweeted.