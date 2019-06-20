The consensus second overall pick in most NBA mock drafts, Ja Morant is one of the most well-known players heading into the 2019 NBA Draft. As a result, it should come as no surprise that Morant has already locked up a shoe deal with industry titan Nike.

Ja Morant Shoe Deal: Who Signed the Murray State Star?

As mentioned above, Morant signed with Nike shortly after the NCAA tournament wrapped up. Nike currently represents some of the biggest names in the sport and the overwhelming majority of the league wears either Nike or Jordan brand kicks on the floor.

While Morant signed for an undisclosed amount of money, it can safely be assumed that he is getting a hearty multi-year deal as the second player to go off the board behind Zion Williamson – who is expected to receive one of the biggest rookie shoe deals in NBA history.

Ja spoke briefly on his shoe deal on Complex’s show Full Size Run. Morant tried to play down the size of his contract and didn’t provide specifics but started laughing when asked if he was getting PAID and looked to try and brush past the question and sweep it under the rug.

Ja Morant NBA Projection and Expected Team Fit

Projected to go off the board second overall to the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant looks to be an exciting fit on a young and rebuilding Grizzlies team. Able to step in and take over as point guard from day one with Mike Conley out of the picture, Morant should be afforded all the room he needs to grow and develop as a player in a low-pressure environment.

The Grizzlies aren’t expected to contend next year, however, Morant can start building a strong chemistry with last year’s exciting young pick – Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. should thrive with a playmaker like Morant in the lineup as he profiles mostly as an elite defensive talent who can make shots but doesn’t excel at getting himself open looks. Morant should help solve the issue of getting him open looks and Jackson can focus his efforts more so on just putting the ball in the net.

The offensive identity of the Grizzlies moving forward will likely resemble Morant’s game as by being drafted as a franchise cornerstone, the Grizzlies will likely try to tailor their roster to his elite skillset. While Memphis will always play a physical brand of basketball, don’t be shocked to see them start to pick up the pace on offense a bit more often with Morant in the mix.