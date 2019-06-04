This offseason has been the summer of Josh Hart so far. From his foray into video game streaming to his multiple podcast appearances to the fact that he’s creating his own podcast, Hart is certainly making the most out of living and working in Southern California.

The young Lakers’ guard is coming off a frustrating season where he dealt with injuries and a role change that set him back after an extremely promising rookie campaign. In fact, Hart is still shut down from basketball activities, tweeting recently about how badly he wanted to get out and hoop again.

Josh Hart Gushes at How Good Lakers Would Be With A Top Free Agent



(Free Agent Talk Starts at 58:20)

While Hart previously spoke on Gilbert Arenas‘ podcast about his worries of how he and the rest of the baby Lakers are going to get paid if the Lakers bring in a top free agent, it seems those are a thing of the past as Hart emphatically spoke about adding some potential help in the free agent market.

“I hope we become a superteam” Hart joked, adding with a laugh “There’s no tampering for players.”

Hart went on to talk about how unselfish the 2019 free agent crop was and how they all would fit in great with the Lakers. Calling them all “good dudes”, it is clear Hart has some newfound clarity from his coach on his future role and just wants to be a part of the best possible basketball team. He even mentioned speaking with Vogel during the podcast and how he was excited about his role and the team’s direction moving forward into the upcoming season.

Josh Hart Clears the Air On Previous Comments On Free Agency and Frank Vogel

Hart would also go on to clear the air regarding some of his previous comments on his situation with the Lakers. Citing mainly that he was being pulled out of context, Hart said he felt comfortable with the Lakers and was, in fact, happy that they were planning to go after a top free agent.

Especially regarding his comments on analytical-driven basketball being spun as an insult towards his coach, Hart wanted to make it abundantly clear that was not what he said. As mentioned above, Hart says he and Vogel have talked a number of times already and he is incredibly excited to get to work with his new coach and the incoming crop of new teammates.

