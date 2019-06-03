Julian Edelman says his Instagram account was hacked

Super Bowl LII MVP Julian Edelman told his social media followers that his Instagram account had been hacked Sunday morning.

Ig hacked, FBI, CIA, and BPD on it guys. Sorry for the inconvenience. Back to world class content soon. #yalla — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 2, 2019

Whenever a celebrity claims that his or her social media was hacked, it’s sometimes a backtrack from posting something inadvertent or regrettable. For instance, a naughty photo. Or more seriously, a controversial statement viewed as offensive.

But in Edelman’s case, the posts that were published after the hack were innocuous. Well, except to those offended by attempts to scam them out of money.

According to the Boston Herald, the two Instagram posts from the hacker promised “blue badge verification” for $500 through direct messages. “Helping people get verified $500 DM me,” read one post. The other said, “Dm me for blue badge verification $500.”

The New England Patriots receiver spent the weekend at the Best Buddies charity event with teammate Tom Brady in Cambridge and Cape Cod. He discovered the hacks Sunday morning and notified the team. Shortly after the posts were published, the Patriots had their social media manager reset Edelman’s account.

After that was done, Edelman updated his followers with an Instagram story joking about “the mean streets of IG.”

Did Edelman’s (or his people) really contact Boston police, the FBI or CIA to pursue the hackers? That may have been a colorful exaggeration. A Patriots spokesman told the Herald that Edelman’s claim was “hyperbole.” Boston police and the FBI didn’t comment on the matter.

Edelman and former teammate Danny Amendola once dressed up in police uniforms to spoof the TV show Cops. But Amendola is now with the Detroit Lions (after playing for the Miami Dolphins last seaon). So Edelman might have to conduct a solo investigation if he intends to pursue the source of his Instagram hack.

