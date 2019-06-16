Justin Rose Majors Wins: How PGA Tour Victories Does Golfer Have?

Justin Rose may be an Englishman, but he’s found great success over the years at the U.S. Open. The 38-year old took home the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Course, and he has an excellent chance to add another American notch to his belt this weekend at Pebble Beach.

Rose is currently sitting in second place at 10-under par, just a single stroke behind Gary Woodland. The two tee off together at 5:30 p.m. EST on Sunday in the final round. Rose jumped out in front with a score of 65 on Thursday. He posted a 70 and a 68 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

If he seizes the title this weekend, it will be his second major championship on the PGA Tour. Let’s take a look at his performance in majors, as well as his win total in all PGA Tour events.

Justin Rose Major Results & PGA Tour Wins

Justin Rose carries momentum into Sunday, when he'll start 1 back of leader Gary Woodland. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1ClSI9Udqr — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2019

Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open with a 1-over par performance through 72 holes. He beat out Jason Day and Phil Mickelson by two strokes to earn his $1.44 million prize.

He dedicated his title to his late father, who died from leukemia in 2002. The 2013 U.S. Open also finished on a Father’s Day, just like this year.

“Father’s Day was not lost on me today,” he said to the Telegraph. “You don’t have opportunities to really dedicate a win to someone you love. And today was about him and being Father’s Day.”

He’s come close to breaking through the last two seasons. Rose lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia in the 2017 Masters after heading into extra time with a solid 9-under par. In 2018, he lost The Open Championship in Carnoustie to Francesco Molinari by two strokes, tying with Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

In addition, he has recorded 15 top-10 finishes at major championships, including a 4th-place tie in his debut at the 1998 Open Championship. Away from majors, he boasts an impressive 22 total victories, including 10 on the PGA Tour.

Per his PGA Tour profile, he has won:

PGA TOUR VICTORIES (10)

2010 AT&T National, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance

AT&T National, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance 2011 BMW Championship

BMW Championship 2012 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship

World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship 2013 U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2014 Quicken Loans National

Quicken Loans National 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2018 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Fort Worth Invitational

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Fort Worth Invitational 2019 Farmers Insurance Open

INTERNATIONAL VICTORIES (12)

2002 Dunhill Championship [Eur]

Dunhill Championship [Eur] 2002 Nashau Masters [SAf]

Nashau Masters [SAf] 2002 Chunichi Crowns [Jpn]

Chunichi Crowns [Jpn] 2002 Victor Chandler British Masters [Eur]

Victor Chandler British Masters [Eur] 2006 Australian Masters [Aus]

Australian Masters [Aus] 2007 Volvo Masters [Eur]

Volvo Masters [Eur] 2014 Scottish Open [Eur]

Scottish Open [Eur] 2015 UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur]

UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur] 2016 Summer Olympics

Summer Olympics 2017 Turkish Airlines Open [Eur]

Turkish Airlines Open [Eur] 2017 Indonesian Masters [Asia]

Indonesian Masters [Asia] 2018 Turkish Airlines Open [Eur]

On the PGA Tour, he has raked in $52,369,116 in career earnings. Once you add the international prizes, that number bumps up to $67,993,229.

His most recent victory came at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. He posted a 21-under par and beat out Adam Scott by two strokes. The win netted him $1.278 million.

“The offseason was short and sharp,” Rose said at the time. “I didn’t know how I was going to come out. It’s awesome to play that well this week.”

That momentum has carried him to this Sunday, as he hopes to edge out a surging Woodland.