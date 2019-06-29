Kawhi Leonard Meeting With the Lakers Sends NBA Twitter Into Spiral of Despair

With the recent news that Kawhi Leonard would be ‘seriously considering’ joining the Lakers in free agency, most of NBA Twitter – aside from the contingent of Laker fans – were sent into a downward spiral.
The Lakers on the verge of creating a superteam featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Leonard in a wide-open Western Conference. Should they steal Leonard from the defending champion Raptors, they would be overwhelming favorites to win a championship next season.
Given how much hate the Lakers have received over the past few years as a bottom feeder in the west, Twitter reactions were bound to be gold now that the Lakers are on the up and up.
Best Twitter Reactions To Kawhi Leonard Considering the Lakers
Kawhi Leonard’s Other Free Agency Options
In addition to the Lakers pursuing Leonard, the Raptors are still the betting favorite to retain Leonard’s services. Leonard just won a title with the Raptors and by all accounts seems to love Toronto. If Leonard comes back, it seems likely that the Raptors will try and keep the band together. That said, if Leonard walks, expect the Raptors to blow things up and start from fresh.
In addition to the Lakers and Raptors, the Clippers are still among the top frontrunners to land Leonard’s services. The Clippers have a playoff-ready roster with the cap space to bring on a lead superstar. Especially with a few of their wing players coming off the books, Leonard would make for an ideal fit on the Clippers’ roster.
However, the Lakers are surging up the odds to land Leonard as they cleared out the necessary cap space to bring him on board. With rumors that LeBron and Davis are putting the full court press on Leonard, there is a growing feeling among Lakers fans that Leonard is coming to LA. However, we likely won’t know until after Leonard has his last meeting with the Toronto Raptors.