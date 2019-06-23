Keegan Bradley Caddie’s Salary: How Much Money Does Chad Reynolds Make?

While PGA Tour pro Keegan Bradley hasn’t worked with caddie Chad Reynolds for as long as many other pairings in golf, the two have managed to have quite a bit of success. In turn, it’s led to strong results and nice paydays for both Bradley and Reynolds.

The pay for caddies on the PGA Tour isn’t made public for the most part, but the estimated bonuses are revealed. Beyond that, Golfweek pointed out that players receive anywhere from $1,800-$2,000 per week as a standard salary. While the security of a set pay is surely nice, the big money will come from bonuses, which can range quite a bit.

Keegan Bradley’s Caddie, Chad Reynolds Estimated Salary

In the same breakdown from Golfweek, it’s explained that caddies are paid based on how they golfer finishes typically. The website points to a story from Forbes which revealed how the breakdown and percentage are determined for each golfer. Caddies are believed to receive 10 percent if a player is able to win an event, seven percent for a top-10 finish and five percent for anything lower.

Considering that Bradley had an exceptional 2018 season, that surely bodes well for Reynolds’ overall income. When looking at that year alone, Bradley tallied a total of $4,069,464 in winnings, per PGATour.com. This included five top-10 finishes and one victory at the BMW Championship.

As Golf.com detailed, Bradley’s 2018 BMW Championship victory brought a payday of $1.62 million. In turn, if Reynolds took home a 10 percent bonus, it means the one tournament alone was worth $162,000 in bonus money to the caddie.

When looking at a total estimated amount of bonus money for Reynolds during the 2018 season, the range results in a nice overall year regardless. At five percent, Reynolds’ bonus money would come in at around $203,473, with seven percent being $284,862 and 10 percent at $406,946.

Considering Bradley had one win but five top-10 finishes, it likely leaves Reynolds floating around the seven percent range in bonus money from the 2018 season.

READ NEXT: Chez Reavie Caddie’s Salary: How Much Money Does Justin York Make?