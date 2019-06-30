Kevin Durant’s Contract: How Much Money Is Nets Salary in 2019?

Kevin Durant will sign a four-year, $164 million max contract with the Nets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets will pair Durant with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan to form a new big three in Brooklyn.

“The Nets overcame the last hurdle they had to when Kevin Durant made arrangements to make his announcement first. Brooklyn beat out the Warriors .. and the Clippers … and (wow) the Knicks,” The New York Times Marc Stein tweeted.

Durant was previously expected to meet with the Knicks, Warriors and Clippers. The Atletic detailed Durant’s prior plans, but it looks like KD’s desire to play with Irving won out.

Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers, fresh off his new contract extension, is tentatively scheduled to travel to New York over the weekend, where Durant and his inner circle are located, league sources told The Athletic. Other teams, such as the Knicks, Nets and Clippers, could speak with Durant, too. The Knicks have other free agency meetings set in Los Angeles during the week, according to sources.

KD’s Max Salary for the 2019-20 Season With the Nets Are Expected to Be $38,150,000

According to Hoops Rumors, the max salary for next season is $38 million which is what Durant is expected to make in 2019-20 for the Nets. Wojnarowski reported that Durant is expected to miss the entire season, but this move is about the future of the franchise.

Irving will sign with the Nets for on a four-year, $141 million contract, per Wojnarowski. This is less than Durant and also less than the max number. Both Durant and Irving miss out on securing the fifth year of the contract unless a sign-and-trade is worked out. Jordan is expected to sign for the league minimum.