Kevin Durant Injury Update: Is KD Returning to Play in Game 3 of NBA Finals?

Kevin Durant’s calf injury continues to sideline the Warriors forward, and his status for Game 3 of the NBA Finals is still up in the air. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted prior to the NBA finals that Durant will not be able to play until he has practiced. Durant has still not been cleared to practice.

If Durant does not practice Monday or Tuesday, we will know for sure that KD will miss Game 3. Yahoo Sports reported that Durant is eying a return by Game 4, with a chance for a Game 3 appearance.

Barring a setback, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from a right calf strain at some point midway through the NBA Finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Durant is dealing with a strained calf that he sustained against the Rockets in the second round of the playoffs. The Warriors All-Star admitted that this is a more serious injury than the previous ones involving his calf. As for Game 3, Steve Kerr said it is not out of the question that Durant would be able to play if he is cleared to practice either Monday or Tuesday but noted his injury a day-to-day process.

“Kerr, on possibility KD could have just one practice, then play in a game. ‘It’s feasible. But again, it’s really a day to day thing. If we had a crystal ball we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It’s just an injury — there’s been a lot of gray area,'” ESPN’s Nick Friedell tweeted.

Warriors Players Have Noted Durant Remains Engaged Behind the Scenes

While Durant has not yet been cleared to play, this does not mean he has not been involved with the Warriors during the title series. Draymond Green noted that Durant’s presence has become “more and more evident.”

“His presence is becoming more and more evident and becoming more and more normal,” Green said, per Hoops Hype. “It obviously means a lot. When you’re talking about a guy like Kevin and a talent like that, he comes from a different view. He sees the game from a different perspective. It’s always good to get that perspective and try to incorporate what people are doing.”

Steph Curry admitted that seeing how hard Durant is working to return to the court is “motivation.”

“He’s chiming in when he sees something in the locker room and pointing out some X’s and O’s type of stuff,” Curry explained, per Hoops Hype. “But more so when you see him putting time in trying to get healthy and trying to get back out on the floor as soon as possible. That’s motivation.”