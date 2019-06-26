Kevin Durant Sells His Malibu Home Ahead of Free Agency

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kevin Durant has sold his oceanfront home on Broad Beach for $12.15 million.

The three-time NBA champion bought the home for $12.05 million last year. When you add in fees and commissions for the real estate agents Durant comes out about even in the deal.

The stunning Malibu home features 5,100 square feet of living space that includes 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, high ceilings with multiple skylights, an open concept living room area, a media room, a movie theater, and an elevator. There’s also a patio with a gorgeous view and a hot tub overlooking the ocean.

What are Durant’s Options?

This move is symbolic, as Durant just opted out of his 2019-2020 deal with the Golden State Warriors. His option was worth $31.5 million for the upcoming season. Durant will now become a free agent and is reportedly in New York with his business partner, Rich Kleiman, weighing his options.

Despite suffering a catastrophic Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that will sideline him for the entire 2019-2020 season, Durant is expected to have several suitors that are ready, willing, and able to give him a four-year max deal worth $146 million. The Warriors can and probably will offer Durant a five-year $221 million supermax.

Durant is a 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP. He’s widely regarded as being the best player in the world and has a laundry list of teams who have the salary cap space and the interest to sign him to a long-term deal.

Where is he Headed?

Even before the Warriors hit the playoffs, there were persistent rumors that Kevin Durant was headed to the New York Knicks. NBA insider Rich Bucher, speaking to Colin Cowherd on The Herd, said that Durant and Kyrie Irving have met several times since the season ended and talked about playing together in New York.

“My understanding is that they’ve been talking about potentially playing together for years since playing on the national team together,” said Bucher “KD prefers the Knicks, Kyrie prefers the [Brooklyn] Nets and if they are going to play together, it comes down to which place it’s going to be.”

If Durant chooses a team in New York, he will most likely choose the Knicks over the Nets because of his ties to the organization. As Bucher explained, “He’s the godfather of Royal Ivey’s daughter, a Texas alum, and a former teammate at OKC. Those guys are really good friends and he’s still an assistant coach with the Knicks. There is even a report that DeAndre Jordan, who played for the Knicks last year and is close with KD, could add fodder.”

Durant could make more money with the Warriors and has a better chance to win more championships with their returning team that includes Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Draymond Green. They are almost guaranteed to offer him the supermax deal but he may not be interested. There are rumors circulating that the 10-time All-Star was upset how the Warriors handled the calf injury that eventually led to him blowing out his Achilles. These rumors were unfounded until fellow teammate Andre Iguodala criticized the organization for labeling his leg fracture a bone bruise in the 2018 season.

Andre Iguodala speaks on the peer & media pressure Kevin Durant faced to come back and play injured in the finals Iggy also revealed that He himself had a fractured leg in the 2018 playoffs but was kept under wraps and downplayed to the media Wild stuffpic.twitter.com/StxHRhlKPU — A.P. ²³ (@Vitricate) June 25, 2019

This revelation adds credence to the rumor that the Warriors rushed Durant back from injury. Though the injury endeared him to NBA fans and Golden State fans who would happily welcome him back, the relationship may have soured.

In addition to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, other teams that are reportedly interested in Durant and have the salary cap space to sign him are the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Durant selling his home may signal that he’s moving on from the Warriors or simply that he wanted to sell an asset in his investment portfolio. Judging by the timing and the absence of profit in the sale, it’s most likely the former.