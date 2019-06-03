Klay Thompson Injury Update: What Happened to Warriors Guard?

Klay Thompson sustained an injury in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA finals. While the exact specifics of the injury are unknown, Thompson appeared to injure his hamstring after slipping when he landed during a three-point attempt.

Thompson stayed in the game for a few minutes, but the injury looked to get progressively worse. According to ESPN’s Doris Burke, Thompson is suffering from hamstring tightness and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

“Klay Thompson has left hamstring tightness and will not return tonight,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tweeted.

Thompson will have two days to try to recover before Game 3 tips off on Wednesday night. Prior to Game 2, Thompson noted the team was not worried about dropping the first game of the series.

“It’s first to four, not first to one,” Thompson noted to Yahoo Sports. “So, still a lot of basketball to be played…They were getting the ball off the rim and just pushing it. Instead of crashing as hard as we did, we’ll have to make the adjustment in Game 2 and try to send more guys back. But 10 days off as well, we might have had a little cobwebs. It was just a mixture of things. But I know this: I know we’ll be better tomorrow.”

Thompson Is Believed to Have Sustained the Hamstring Injury After Slipping During a Three-Point Attempt

If Thompson is forced to miss time, it would be a huge blow for a Warriors team that has been without Kevin Durant so far in the NBA finals. Here is a look at Thompson in visible pain on his way to the bench.

Klay Thompson limps to the bench in the 4th quarter after landing awkwardly. He was grabbing his left leg before heading to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/87x2Utlbrj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2019

Thompson was later shown attempting to get loose in the hallway.

Klay Thompson limped off the floor and into the locker room with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/SNT3dEe5U9 — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2019

Here is a look at the play where Thompson is believed to have sustained the hamstring injury.

Thompson was seen high-fiving teammates after the Warriors big Game 2 win. The Golden State guard had both his shoes off and was limping noticeably.

Kevin Durant Has Not Been Cleared to Practice & Status for Game 3 Remains Uncertain

Durant has not been cleared to practice, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has consistently emphasized that KD cannot play until he has been cleared. Durant would need to be cleared to practice either Monday or Tuesday in order to play in Game 3. For now, it is safe to say Thompson’s status for Game 3 is also up in the air meaning the Warriors could be without two of their All-Stars for Wednesday’s game.

Golden State has had a litany of injuries throughout the series. Andre Iguodala battled an injury in Game 1 but was able to play in Game 2. DeMarcus Cousins just returned from a significant leg injury that caused him to miss the majority of the playoffs. Steph Curry looked to be battling an illness during Game 2, per ESPN.