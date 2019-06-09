With the Brooklyn Nets making a move to clear out salary cap space for a pair of max free agents and Kyrie Irving on the way out in Boston, Anthony Davis to the Lakers rumors are starting to pick up steam. The Lakers notoriously were offering the entire young core for Anthony Davis last year and despite now only offering one more year of team control, many Pelicans insiders feel this is where negotiations will pick back up.

Kyle Kuzma Likes Instagram Comment About Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade

Lakers’ young star Kyle Kuzma clearly did not feel this was a remotely smart idea, liking a comment from one of his fan pages that said why not just wait a year and get him in free agency. Especially considering the Lakers would only be getting a singular guaranteed year of Davis and he’s available to sign with them for no asset cost next summer, the deal (if it goes down) is likely to include far fewer assets than initially offered.

It will be interesting to see when exactly the Lakers strike as there are varying salary cap implications to making a trade around the draft versus at the start of free agency. Whichever way the Lakers go could tip a bit more in terms of what exactly their plan is to build out what is currently a bare-bones roster of seven players (and the ghost of Luol Deng‘s contract).

Kyle Kuzma Named to USA Basketball Training Camp Roster

In addition to trashing bad hypothetical trades on Instagram, Kuzma was also recently announced as an invitee to USA Basketball’s training camp for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China. While college sensation Zion Williamson was also offered an invite, Kuzma makes for one of the youngest professional players along with Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum.

The opportunity should be a fantastic learning experience for the young scorer as he gets the opportunity to work with and compete against some of the best players in the league for a shot to utterly demolish the international competition (shout out the revitalized USA Basketball program). Kuzma already has a polished offensive game but getting the chance to match up with and guard elite players should help tremendously on the defensive side of the ball. If Kuzma can establish himself as a slightly above average defender down low, he’ll help to round out one of the weakest areas for the Lakers last season.