Kyrie Irving Moves out of Boston House, Reportedly Heads to New York [PHOTO]

As the speculation, rumors and reports surrounding Kyrie Irving’s free agency plans ramp up, one very telling sign about his future may have come to light. While it’s been believed by many that Irving will likely choose to leave the Boston Celtics this offseason, a trio of photos were revealed which reportedly show him being moved out of his house in Massachusetts.

Beyond that, as Dante Turo of WTP Sports reported, the moving company which was packing Irving up is apparently heading to New York with the All-Star guard’s belongings.

Just got word that a moving company is moving Kyrie Irving out of his house in Weston, MA to New York today. pic.twitter.com/aSX1LkvA4Z — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) June 17, 2019

Turo was pressed on this a bit with questions first about why Irving would be using a U-Haul and proceeded to point out that the tractor-trailer wouldn’t fit in his driveway. In turn, he said the U-Haul truck was used to get things from the house down to the tractor-trailer.

Then came the topic of how he knew that Irving was heading to New York, and Turo explained that he was sent this info personally.

Was personally sent this info — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) June 17, 2019

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Obviously, there’s a lot to unfold from this, but assuming Irving is actually moving out of his home and has a place locked up in New York, it could be telling for his upcoming free agency.

Kyrie Irving Prepared to Sign With Nets in Free Agency?

Although the chatter about Irving’s future is only going to pick up steam in the coming weeks, it appears the popular belief is that he’ll sign with the Brooklyn Nets. As Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reported, sources say the former Celtics guard is “prepared to sign” with the Nets once free agency gets underway.

According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving’s new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month. A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets.

One big talking point surrounding Irving is the future outlook of Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant. It’s been believed for quite a while that Irving and Durant were planning to team up, possibly with either the Nets or New York Knicks. With Durant suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in the NBA playoffs, though, it’s unknown if that will change the plans for either player.

Nets & Knicks Reportedly Remain Interested in Durant & Irving Pairing

It appears that Durant’s recent injury hasn’t swayed the feelings of either the Knicks or Nets about signing him to a long-term deal and bringing Irving to town as well. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, both teams are still interested in pairing up the duo this offseason in free agency.

The Nets and Knicks have both hoped to sign Irving and Kevin Durant together into max salary slots. Durant’s free agency has been complicated by a ruptured right Achilles tendon that is expected to keep him out of the entire 2019-20 season. The Knicks and Nets are both still interested in signing Durant and Irving together, league sources said.

Assuming the above reports of Irving’s interest in the Nets are true, then it could mean that Durant joining him in Brooklyn is a strong possibility. Very little has come to light about KD’s free agency since the injury, but clarity on that will likely come in the next week or two.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Top 5 Free Agent Targets After Anthony Davis Trade to Fill Roster