Nets Free Agency: Reaction to Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets are planning on offering a max deal to both Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving unless something something massively changes.

NBA free agency begins at 6 PM ET next Sunday June 30.

The Nets are believed to be Irving’s preferred destination. swirling

A West Orange, New Jersey native, Irving grew up liking the then-New Jersey Nets when they ran the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the days of Jason Kidd, Kenyon Martin and Richard Jefferson.

Irving was a fan of Kidd.

“Watching him play was a pleasure,” Irving told me of Kidd when he was hired as head coach of Brooklyn back in 2013.

“His IQ. Just watching the way he plays the game. Not many people have that niche and that feel for the game.”

Kevin Durant is the New York Knicks’ primary target in free agency. Irving is believed to be the Knicks’ in a packaged deal with Durant.

Durant’s ties to NYC are crazy.

His business partner, Rich Kleiman, is a huge Knicks fan and based in New York.

Kleiman is also the co-founder and partner in Durant’s The Durant Company and Thirty Five Media.

Triier has been mentored by Kevin Durant throughout his high school and college career. Triier is from Seattle, where Durant was drafted, and the two have a close relationship.

KD is also tied to DeAndre Jordan. They won Olympic gold medals together.

Remember this name: Royal Ivey.

A Knicks assistant coach under head coach, David Fizdale, Ivey, a Harlem native is quite close to Durant. The two were Texas Longhorns teammates and teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder for three years.

KD is the godfather of Ivey’s daughter, Lyric Ella.

Ivey has spent the past two seasons working as an assistant for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had received interest from other teams as well, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

For those keeping score at home: Durant tore his Achilles in the NBA Finals and will likely miss all of next season.

Here’s the Thing: Vegas actually favors the Brooklyn Nets as the favorite to nab both Durant and Irving.

Boston and Kyrie is understandable.

But: No more Golden State for Durant?

Durant won two NBA Championships and MVP awards with the Dubs. Is this it?

“Maybe his heart is out of Golden State,” NBA writer, Steve Kyler told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Kyler broke down the psyche of Durant: “I want to be out of Golden State, I want to be in New York,” he said.

“I’m not sold that this makes a lot of sense for the New York Knicks, but I also don’t believe they’ll get Kyrie Irving which is kind of a part of that deal as well. They certainly didn’t get Anthony Davis.”