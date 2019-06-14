Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship Odds Point to Big Offseason

Following an electric finish to an incredible 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, the betting world turned its eyes to the favorites to win next year’s championship. With injuries to both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson clouding the Warriors’ future and the balance of power set to drastically shift this coming offseason, there were some major surprises as far as who oddsmakers feel will have the best shot to win it all next year.

Lakers Have Best Odds to Win 2020 NBA Championship After Finals

The Lakers currently have the best odds to be crowned 2020 NBA champs 👀 pic.twitter.com/wK5q7aKuTd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 14, 2019

Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers hold the best odds to not only make but win the 2020 NBA Championship. The Lakers missed the playoffs this past season and finished 10th in the Western Conference. However, the Lakers were one of the West’s top teams before getting decimated by injury and have been linked to not only Anthony Davis but just about every big name free agent on the market.

Expected to make a major splash, it is clear oddsmakers feel that a full year of health for LeBron with a new superstar at his side will be more than enough to take over a wide open West.

Los Angeles Lakers Offseason Targets

The most obvious, and public, target for the Lakers is Pelicans’ superstar Anthony Davis. Going on six months of trade talks for the forward, it seems that the Lakers are finally starting to close in on a deal for the transcendent talent. The Lakers have reportedly placed Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and the fourth pick in the draft on the table for Davis already.

The Pelicans seem to want a bit more and Kyle Kuzma seems to be a point of contention regarding this package. The Lakers are wise to not want to give up all of their assets and bid against themselves, however, the rest of the league just saw what a talented one-year rental can do (Kawhi) and may be tempted to make a splash and try a similar path with Davis.

Outside of the trade market, the Lakers have been linked to free agents like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, and Kyrie Irving. While Irving seems likely to sign with Brooklyn and Kemba seems content staying in Charlotte, Butler is expected to have quite a few suitors and nobody really knows what is going on in Kawhi Leonard’s head. Given the unpredictable nature of the top free agents, trying to acquire Davis via trade seems to be the safest route for the Lakers to take in order to get LeBron some help.