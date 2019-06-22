Anthony Davis Adds Fuel to Lakers-D’Angelo Russell Free Agency Chatter

With the 2019 NBA Draft now in the books, it means free agency is just around the corner. In turn, the rumors and rumblings are only going to pick up steam, and the Los Angeles Lakers are bound to remain a talking point in the immediate future. But the latest report related to the Lakers links them to a player who many believe would be a major longshot signing in Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell.

The thought of Russell and the Lakers reuniting understandably seems like a longshot after the team traded him just two years after selecting him No. 2 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. But as Arye Abraham reported, the Lakers have “strong interest” in Russell as free agency approaches.

A source within the Lakers organization not authorized to speak publicly has confirmed to me that the Lakers have strong interest in free agent guard D’Angelo Russell. I’m told the Lakers FO plan to have a face to face meeting with Russell at the beginning of free agency. — Arye Abraham (@arye_abraham) June 21, 2019

The chatter here was interesting, to say the least, but things escalated a bit thanks to one of the newest members of the Lakers in Anthony Davis. While Davis is heading to Los Angeles via trade, his recent off-court move caught the attention of a few Lakers fans.

Follow the Heavy Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Anthony Davis Follows D’Angelo Russell on Instagram

As the saying goes – timing is everything. Shortly after the rumors about the Lakers having interest in Russell come to light, Davis followed the Nets guard on Instagram, as Ball Realm revealed.

Yesterday reports came out that D’Angelo Russell was interested in coming back to the Lakers. Anthony Davis just followed DLO on instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/XjnJjdlLrm — Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) June 21, 2019

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Top 5 Free Agent Targets After Anthony Davis Trade to Fill Roster