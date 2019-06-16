Josh Hart Already Sporting Pelicans Gear After Anthony Davis Trade [LOOK]

Prior to the announcement of the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade for Anthony Davis, it was unknown if guard Josh Hart would be included in the package. As we found out, he was part of the deal which was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans along with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and three first-round draft picks. Apparently, Hart is ready to head to New Orleans, or at least he’s ready to wear their gear just hours after the deal.

As SB Nation’s Hector Diaz showed (courtesy of Twitter user @bilusha17), Hart was spotted at the Fortnite Pro-Am in a Pelicans shirt.

Josh Hart is at the Fortnite Pro-Am and he's already wearing Pelicans gear 📷 @bilusha17 pic.twitter.com/sYkcMSfjRT — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) June 16, 2019

For what it’s worth, Hart wasted little time embracing his new home of New Orleans it seems. He not only tweeted about the city but also changed his Twitter profile picture.

Josh Hart Embracing Pelicans After Lakers Trade

After not saying anything relating to the trade on social media, but instead addressing the need for custom keyboards and discord, he finally posted about New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. Specifically, Hart wanted to know where the best beignet spots in the city can be found.

Best beignet spots in New Orleans? Asking for a friend — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 16, 2019

Even going beyond that, you can see Hart’s profile picture on Twitter was updated to a photoshopped image of him in a Pelicans jersey and his caption now states “New Orleans Pelican.”

The former Lakers draft picks appears completely ready for whatever comes next with his new team, and he should see a decent number of minutes with the Pelicans in 2019, even with their improved all-around roster.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade

When the terms of the trade between the Lakers and Pelicans for Davis came to light, they were certainly eye-opening. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news and offered the breakdown of what the two sides would receive.

Lakers receive: Anthony Davis

Pelicans receive: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, three first-round picks

Shortly after the initial terms, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps detailed the information about the first-round picks which were going to be sent (h/t Tania Ganguli and Andrew Lopez of the Los Angeles Times).

As @taniaganguli and @_Andrew_Lopez have reported, slight clarifications here: No. 4 pick in 2019

Pelicans get 2021 pick if it’s top 8 — otherwise they get unprotected 2022 pick.

Unprotected pick swap in 2023

Unprotected first rounder in 2024 that Pelicans can defer to 2025. https://t.co/ljL6eBbUOH — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 16, 2019

