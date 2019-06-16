Josh Hart Already Sporting Pelicans Gear After Anthony Davis Trade [LOOK]

Prior to the announcement of the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade for Anthony Davis, it was unknown if guard Josh Hart would be included in the package. As we found out, he was part of the deal which was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans along with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and three first-round draft picks. Apparently, Hart is ready to head to New Orleans, or at least he’s ready to wear their gear just hours after the deal.
As SB Nation’s Hector Diaz showed (courtesy of Twitter user @bilusha17), Hart was spotted at the Fortnite Pro-Am in a Pelicans shirt.
For what it’s worth, Hart wasted little time embracing his new home of New Orleans it seems. He not only tweeted about the city but also changed his Twitter profile picture.
Follow the Heavy Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Josh Hart Embracing Pelicans After Lakers Trade
After not saying anything relating to the trade on social media, but instead addressing the need for custom keyboards and discord, he finally posted about New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. Specifically, Hart wanted to know where the best beignet spots in the city can be found.
Even going beyond that, you can see Hart’s profile picture on Twitter was updated to a photoshopped image of him in a Pelicans jersey and his caption now states “New Orleans Pelican.”
The former Lakers draft picks appears completely ready for whatever comes next with his new team, and he should see a decent number of minutes with the Pelicans in 2019, even with their improved all-around roster.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade
When the terms of the trade between the Lakers and Pelicans for Davis came to light, they were certainly eye-opening. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news and offered the breakdown of what the two sides would receive.
- Lakers receive: Anthony Davis
- Pelicans receive: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, three first-round picks
Shortly after the initial terms, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps detailed the information about the first-round picks which were going to be sent (h/t Tania Ganguli and Andrew Lopez of the Los Angeles Times).
READ NEXT: Lakers’ Top 5 Free Agent Targets After Anthony Davis Trade to Fill Roster