The NBA Draft is quickly approaching which means rumors are swirling. One of the biggest recent developments is the possibility that the New York Knicks are looking to trade back in the first round, something that could have drastic trade implications in the Anthony Davis trade saga.

Lakers Anthony Davis Trade Chances Jump If Knicks Trade NBA Draft Pick

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz first reported that the Knicks could potentially be looking at trading back in the NBA Draft lottery for the eighth and tenth picks.

ESPN – New York has explored the possibility of trading back in the lottery, sources told ESPN, perhaps to acquire pieces that better complement potential high-volume All-Star free agents (such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving). Trading the No. 3 pick for the Atlanta Hawks’ two first-rounders (Nos. 8 and 10) is under consideration by the Knicks, one source said.

Especially if the Knicks decide to move down from the 3rd pick to the 8th and 10th picks, that could potentially eliminate one contender from the Anthony Davis sweepstakes. While the Knicks sat a distant third to both the Boston Celtics and Lakers, packaging Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, and the 8th and 10th picks is far less appealing compared to the Lakers’ young assets and the fourth pick in the draft.

Especially with reports coming out that the Pelicans new regime highly values the Lakers’ young core, New York likely threw in the towel for the Davis trade with this move as they are potentially parting with what would be their most valuable trade asset.

Lakers Already Even Money Favorites to Land Anthony Davis

Beyond the Knicks looking to deal their most valuable asset, the Lakers also recently moved up to even money favorites to land Davis next season. With rumors swirling about Kyrie Irving’s potential departure from Boston, the Celtics might be more inclined to hang onto their promising young players. If Irving was a lock to return and re-sign with the Celtics, they would undoubtedly be able to offer the strongest overall trade package. However, this is not the case and should they lose Irving, expect them to bow out of the running for Davis.

