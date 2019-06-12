Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade Depends on No. 4 Pick in NBA Draft [Report]

As the hours go by, it appears more and more likely that the Los Angeles Lakers are truly getting close to a trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. After failing to strike a deal during the 2018-19 season, things have ramped up as of late, and signs are beginning to point towards the two sides potentially working out a deal.

But among the numerous reports which have come out, one involves the Lakers’ No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. As Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, a potential trade “likely hinges” on what the No. 4 pick can provide the Pelicans.

The Lakers' ability to seal a deal for Anthony Davis likely hinges on what the No. 4 pick can fetch. If the No. 4 pick can land a player to excite New Orleans, on top of Ingram and Ball, then the teams are headed for an agreement in principle before draft night next Thursday — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 12, 2019

As seen above, Stein reports that the Lakers have already made Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and that pick available in trade talks. Whether that will be enough seems unlikely, which is surely why the Pelicans want to bring a third team into the mix.

Outlook of No. 4 Pick in Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The report on the player available at No. 4 is interesting, largely due to the fact that it’s believed by many that the first three selections are likely close to being set, barring something big changing. Zion Williamson to the Pelicans, followed by Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett is the expected way things play out.

This would mean the Pelicans or another team could have their pick of the remainder of the prospects, including intriguing Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland or Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver. Whoever the potential third team that comes into the mix is, their interest in a player who’ll be available at No. 4 could potentially help push this deal through, depending on they offer to include.

Lakers Holding Kyle Kuzma out of Trade Talks

While the Pelicans obviously are locked in on seeing what happens with the No. 4 pick, it appears the situation with Kyle Kuzma could be worth monitoring also. As Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported, the Lakers do not want to include Kuzma in a package for Davis.

One player that the Lakers’ trade discussions with the Pelicans for Anthony Davis could hinge on? Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers do not want to trade him, but the Pelicans want him as part of a package, sources tell me and @BA_Turner. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 12, 2019

This could be a big factor in whether a deal gets done, as it’s likely that Kuzma is a focal point of what the Pelicans want in exchange for Davis. Much of the chatter about the Davis trade which would send him to Los Angeles will almost certainly come down to whatever the third team was willing to offer.

If the additional team in the deal has a strong interest in the No. 4 selection, their inclusion of a player sent to New Orleans could help the Lakers potentially avoid including Kuzma. That’s no guarantee, though, as the Pelicans could certainly push to make sure the young forward is a part of the package.

