Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry Trolls Anthony Davis After Lakers Trade

It appears New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is feeling just fine after the team’s decision to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, why wouldn’t he be, considering the huge haul the Pelicans received, along with the fact they drafted Zion Williamson and a number of other talented prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But when Gentry was asked about the trade and the massive number of players/picks the Pelicans received, he used the moment to throw some quick shade as a parting shot at Davis. As Andrew Doak of WWLTV reported, Gentry said “that’s a haul folks,” in reference to AD’s infamous shirt prior to the final game of the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

Alvin Gentry on the bevy of players & picks they were able to get out of the Anthony Davis trade: “That’s a haul folks.” A very punny response to AD’s “That’s All Folks” Looney Tunes shirt. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) June 22, 2019

As seen below, courtesy of NBA Retweet, Davis wore a “that’s all folks” shirt in what was believed to be his final game as a member of the Pelicans back in April.

Anthony Davis rocking a “that’s all folks!” shirt to tonight’s game in what could be his last game ever as a Pelican👀 pic.twitter.com/nU14wOwNsY — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 9, 2019

For what it’s worth, Davis didn’t even wind up playing in that game, and as The Athletic’s Frank Isola revealed, he said that he didn’t actually pick the shirt out.

Anthony Davis on wearing a That’s All Folks shirt: “I actually didn’t choose it, it was hanging for me already when I went to put my clothes on.” Isola tweeted.

Follow the Heavy Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade: Pelicans Receive Strong Package

When the terms of the Lakers’ trade for Davis came to light, it was certainly a big package, but not considered to be all that surprising. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal which included three first round picks and a trio of players in exchange for the All-Star forward.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

After the initial terms of the deal were revealed, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps detailed the information about the first-round picks which were heading to New Orleans (h/t Tania Ganguli and Andrew Lopez of the Los Angeles Times).

As @taniaganguli and @_Andrew_Lopez have reported, slight clarifications here: No. 4 pick in 2019

Pelicans get 2021 pick if it’s top 8 — otherwise they get unprotected 2022 pick.

Unprotected pick swap in 2023

Unprotected first rounder in 2024 that Pelicans can defer to 2025. https://t.co/ljL6eBbUOH — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 16, 2019

The Pelicans proceeded to trade the No. 4 pick acquired from the Lakers to the Atlanta Hawks just prior to the draft. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, they received the No. 8, 17 and 35 selections, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ heavily protected 2020 first-round pick. In exchange, New Orleans sent the No. 4 and 57 picks, a future second-round selection and Solomon Hill to Atlanta.

Pelicans’ Draft Haul & Lakers’ Additions Prior to Free Agency

As the Lakers attempt to free up cap space and target another max-level free agent, the Pelicans are continuing to round out a young and intriguing roster. On the New Orleans side, they not only added Zion in the draft but landed Texas center Jaxson Hayes, Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Marcos Louzada Silva from Brazil.

The Lakers were left without a single draft pick following the Davis trade but proceeded to purchase a second-rounder and add Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker. They’ve since signed a number of rookies to training camp and 2019 NBA Summer League deals. Here’s a look at who they’ve added thus far, courtesy of LakersOutsiders.com analyst Honi.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Top 5 Free Agent Targets After Anthony Davis Trade to Fill Roster