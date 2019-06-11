With a wave of news coming out on the Anthony Davis front over the past few days, the Los Angeles Lakers have quietly moved into position as the overwhelming betting favorites according to the most recent odds.

With rumors of a multi-team trade being facilitated to meet the Pelicans’ lofty demands for Davis and that the Pelicans would like to have a deal in place before the draft, it seems that something big is coming down the pipeline relatively soon.

Lakers Now Overwhelming Betting Favorites to Land Anthony Davis

The Lakers are GIGANTIC favorites to get Anthony Davis 👀 (via @BR_Betting, @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/rNjidZt5tk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2019

While previously considered the frontrunners to have Anthony Davis at the start of next season, the Lakers jumped from almost even money odds to -500 favorites. If you aren’t familiar with betting odds, you would need to wager $500 to win $100 betting on the Lakers.

The Knicks, Davis’ other reported preferred destination, are a distant second to the Lakers and the only other individual team even listed on the board (aside from staying on the Pelicans at +4000). While the Knicks hold a better pick compared to the Lakers, the Lakers have a much more appealing crop of young assets and have been aggressively pursuing Davis for almost the entirety of 2019.

While oddsmakers expect the Lakers to make a splash relatively soon, we don’t know exactly when a deal for Davis would go down. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the latest rumors and reports on what’s been going down in the hunt for Anthony Davis.

Latest Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers Rumors

Aside from the betting odds being heavily skewed in the Lakers’ favor, there have been a number of reports over the past two days involving both Anthony Davis and the Lakers. Initially, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski came out with a report stating that the Lakers looked to be frontrunners in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes – something he would double down with on TV.

Following Woj’s report, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers were one of Davis’ two preferred long-term destinations. The Davis rumors wouldn’t slow down as while neither Woj or Shams has said anything else since their reports, a number of other reporters heard rumblings that a deal with between the Lakers and Pelicans could be getting close – and would likely include at least three teams to meet the Pelicans’ needs.