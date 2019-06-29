Lakers Showing Strong Interest in Patrick Beverley [Report]

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in adding feisty free agent point guard Patrick Beverley to their roster.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers have reached out to Beverley’s representatives.

Sources: The Lakers have reached out to the reps of free agent guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley is one of the best defenders in the NBA and his 3-point shooting has improved dramatically. He’s also a great locker room presence. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2019

Tim McMahon reported that Beverley is looking for a deal in the three-year, $40 million range, but could be willing to take less to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers.

After all, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said veteran players are “lining up” to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in L.A.

“There are guys out there who are lining up to join the Lakers, even if they’re on minimum contracts. Guys want to join this team, they want to be a part of this team, there’s a momentum there.” Windhorst stated.

Beverley has a history with just about every superstar in the NBA, but he did have a funny run-in with Anthony Davis here he once stole his shoe during a game and received a technical.

Patrick Beverley Among the NBA’s Stingiest Defenders

Beverley may not move the needle like a Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant, but superstars around the league know how tough it is to play against the relentless point guard.

Durant had plenty of good things to say about Beverley after the two got ejected after jawing at one another in the playoffs.

“I’ve been playing against Pat Bev since he was in Arkansas, so I kinda know what he brings,” Durant said. “He’s a Chicago kid, man — grew up and raised in the Chicago area, so those dudes played with a different type of grit, so I can appreciate that about Pat. And we know what he’s gonna bring to the table — just physicality, mucking up the game a little bit with his physicality, his talking, just everything — that’s what he brings to each team he plays on.”

Beverley has made a name for himself with defense and is someone the Lakers could add to the roster that would bring a new level of intensity not only to games, but also practice.

Beverley spent the most recent season of his seven-year career was with the Clippers.

His averages of nine points, five rebound and 4.3 assists won’t wow, but in terms of glue guys, Beverley is among the elite. He’s also increased his 3-point shooting to a shade under 40 percent in his most recent seasons, making a valuable asset as strong 3-and-D guy for the Lakers.