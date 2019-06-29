Lakers Free Agency News: Kawhi Leonard Headlines Latest Rumors

The Lakers are entering free agency with the ability to bring on a third superstar to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis and expectations couldn’t be higher in Los Angeles. The loaded 2019 free agency class offers both a solid crop of stars at the top as well as valuable role players expected to be available at an affordable cost – allowing considerable flexibility in how the Lakers plan to approach to build out their roster.

Follow along for all the latest news, rumors, and updates from what should be an exciting free agency period.

Lakers Free Agency Rumors & News: Kawhi Leonard Headlines Latest Rumors

Currently, the Lakers seem to be fixated on landing one man – Kawhi Leonard. While linked to other big names like Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and D’Angelo Russell, Leonard seems to be the team’s pick of the litter. Recent reports suggest that the Leonard is “strongly considering” the Lakers and is already known to be having a meeting with them once free agency opens up. Leonard is also meeting with the Clippers during his time in LA before going back to Toronto to gift the Raptors his final meeting.

The Lakers will need to fill out the rest of their roster as well and thankfully this free agency class is deep with veteran players available on cheap deals. Especially if the Lakers can lure a top free agent, Brian Windhorst reported that there are players “lining up” to join the Lakers on a veteran minimum and chase a ring.

Rumored Interest

Taj Gibson – via Darren Wolfson

Enes Kanter – via Chris Haynes

DeAndre Jordan – via Brian Windhorst

Nikola Vucevic – via Brian Windhorst

Patrick Beverley – via Tim MacMahon

Lakers Free Agency Tracker

Follow along for updates on all the Lakers’ Free Agency Signings!

TBA

Lakers Free Agency Biggest Needs

The Lakers will likely look to target primarily shooters in free agency as the floor spacing should help tremendously with allowing James and Davis (and possibly Leonard) to be more effective. Ideally, they would like to target “3 and D” type players who can contribute on both ends but those players tend to cost a premium these days. That said, if Windhorst’s report is true, the Lakers could find themselves flush with capable role players available on extremely team-friendly deals.

Even if the Lakers strike out on top free agents, they desperately need to find a competent point guard and center. While Davis can slide up and play center, he prefers to play power forward and having a capable true center on the roster is a big need for the Lakers. They were able to strike gold with JaVale McGee last season and it is interesting to see how they might plan to plug that hole in his absence.